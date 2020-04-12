Temporary COVID-19 hospital in Novi
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Work continues inside the alternative hospital inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi for COVID-19 patients as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, set 250 of the 1,100 beds at the site.
Work continues inside the alternative hospital inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi for COVID-19 patients as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, set 250 of the 1,100 beds at the site. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Work continues inside the alternative hospital inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi on Saturday, April 11, 2020 for COVID-19 patients.
Work continues inside the alternative hospital inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi on Saturday, April 11, 2020 for COVID-19 patients. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors wear protective equipment as work continues at the alternative hospital for COVID-19 patients in Novi.
Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors wear protective equipment as work continues at the alternative hospital for COVID-19 patients in Novi. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Members of the news media are given a tour of the field hospital inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi.
Members of the news media are given a tour of the field hospital inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A giant American flag is seen as contractors continue setting up at the alternative hospital for COVID-19 patients.
A giant American flag is seen as contractors continue setting up at the alternative hospital for COVID-19 patients. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penny Carroll (left), Public Affairs Specialist, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District and Nick Zager, project manager for the Alternate Care Facility, spoke during a tour at the Suburban Collection Showcase field hospital in Novi.
Penny Carroll (left), Public Affairs Specialist, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District and Nick Zager, project manager for the Alternate Care Facility, spoke during a tour at the Suburban Collection Showcase field hospital in Novi. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penny Carroll, Public Affairs Specialist, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District Office , wears personal protective equipment at the Alternate Care Facility at Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi.
Penny Carroll, Public Affairs Specialist, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District Office , wears personal protective equipment at the Alternate Care Facility at Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
An overall view of the alternative hospital inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi.
An overall view of the alternative hospital inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Work continues inside the alternative hospital inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi on Saturday, April 11, 2020 for COVID-19 patients by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District.
Work continues inside the alternative hospital inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi on Saturday, April 11, 2020 for COVID-19 patients by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brigadier General Pablo Estrada Jr. (left), director of joint staff, Michigan National Guard, speaks with Lt. Colonel, Gregory E. Turner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, at the alternative hospital for COVID-19 patients in Novi.
Brigadier General Pablo Estrada Jr. (left), director of joint staff, Michigan National Guard, speaks with Lt. Colonel, Gregory E. Turner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, at the alternative hospital for COVID-19 patients in Novi. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Members of the Michigan National Guard prepare to move beds into the alternative hospital inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi.
Members of the Michigan National Guard prepare to move beds into the alternative hospital inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Work continues inside the alternative hospital inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi on Saturday, April 11, 2020 for COVID-19 patients.
Work continues inside the alternative hospital inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi on Saturday, April 11, 2020 for COVID-19 patients. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors wear protective equipment as work at the alternative hospital for COVID-19 patients at the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi.
Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors wear protective equipment as work at the alternative hospital for COVID-19 patients at the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A giant American flag is seen as Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors continue setting up at the alternative hospital for COVID-19 patients.
A giant American flag is seen as Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors continue setting up at the alternative hospital for COVID-19 patients. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dozens of bed frames are seen in the lobby at the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi on Saturday, April 11, 2020 as work continues at the alternative hospital for COVID-19 patients.
Dozens of bed frames are seen in the lobby at the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi on Saturday, April 11, 2020 as work continues at the alternative hospital for COVID-19 patients. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bed frames are seen in the lobby at the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi.
Bed frames are seen in the lobby at the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Members of the news media interview Nick Zager, project manager for the Alternate Care Facility, at the Suburban Collection Showcase during a tour of the field hospital in Novi on Saturday, April 11, 2020 for COVID-19 patients.
Members of the news media interview Nick Zager, project manager for the Alternate Care Facility, at the Suburban Collection Showcase during a tour of the field hospital in Novi on Saturday, April 11, 2020 for COVID-19 patients. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Members of the news media wear protective masks as they interveiw Nick Zager, project manager for the Alternate Care Facility, at Suburban Collection Showcase.
Members of the news media wear protective masks as they interveiw Nick Zager, project manager for the Alternate Care Facility, at Suburban Collection Showcase. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Members of the news media interview Nick Zager, project manager for the Alternate Care Facility, at Suburban Collection Showcase.
Members of the news media interview Nick Zager, project manager for the Alternate Care Facility, at Suburban Collection Showcase. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A sign signals social distancing at the field hospital being set up inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
A sign signals social distancing at the field hospital being set up inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Members of the Michigan National Guard wear protective masks at the alternative hospital inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, set 250 of the 1,100 beds for COVID-19 patients.
Members of the Michigan National Guard wear protective masks at the alternative hospital inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, set 250 of the 1,100 beds for COVID-19 patients. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Photographs are taken at the field hospital being set up inside the Suburban Collection Showcase.
Photographs are taken at the field hospital being set up inside the Suburban Collection Showcase. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Members of the news media enter the field hospital being set up inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi on Saturday, April 11, 2020 for COVID-19 patients.
Members of the news media enter the field hospital being set up inside the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi on Saturday, April 11, 2020 for COVID-19 patients. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ninety-five additional people have died since Saturday after being diagnosed with coronavirus and another 645 have tested positive for the virus. 

    The number of cases is the smallest increase in 17 days and the number of deaths is the smallest increase in deaths in a week. 

    The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, however, warned against optimism, noting the department "cannot say if this represents a true decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths in our state."

    The decrease in confirmed cases could be due to a reduction in testing because of the holiday weekend. Additionally, prior daily testing reports have shown dips in confirmed cases ranging from 3% to 25%.

    "Single day fluctuations in the number of confirmed cases may not be significant, as a number of external factors can affect data reporting," the department said in a statement.

    The additional cases bring the coronavirus total to 24,638 and total deaths statewide to 1,487. 

    The Metro Detroit counties of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne remain the hardest hit by the virus with 78% of cases centered there and 84% of deaths among residents in those counties. 

    As of Saturday, the state reported that 433 people had recovered from the virus. A person is considered recovered from the virus if they've lived 30 days past their onset of symptoms. 

    The recovery numbers are updated every Saturday.

    Those who have died so far in Michigan have ranged between 20 and 107 years old, with the average age just over 73. About 57% of those who have died have been men and 43% women. 

    Of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan so far, 33% have been among African Americans and 27% among Caucasian. Among the deceased, 40% have been black, 36% Caucasian and 20% "unknown."

    The new data comes as Republican legislative leaders push for a reopening of some business that are able to reopen safely and with less of a focus on the essential vs. non-essential criteria Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has used to determine business closures. 

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that parts of the U.S. may be ready in May to begin easing up on some restrictions but he warned it may be a "rolling re-entry" based on regional outbreak data and warned against a "light switch" approach. 

    “We know that there will be people who will getting infected; that is just reality," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. "The critical issue is to be able to in real-time identify, isolate and contact-trace.”

    Whitmer's office on Sunday morning push back against the idea of a premature transition, noting more than 1,300 people had died from the virus. 

    "The governor is doing everything she can to protect public health and safety," Brown said. "We’re going to get through this, but the best thing we can do right now is stay home and stay safe to save lives. That remains the priority.”

    eleblanc@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/12/645-new-coronavirus-case-count-lowest-17-days-but-state-urges-caution/2978370001/