Hazel Park —  Neighbors around Hazel Park Junior High School on Highland Drive sat on their porches and lawns, while other stood at the fences surrounding the school to hear a church service on Easter Sunday. 

Easter Sunday drive-in service in Hazel Park
Donzelle Ringold gestures during the Easter Sunday drive-in service in the parking lot of Hazel Park Junior High School by Power and Praise Worship Center and Pastor Chris Blankenship in Hazel Park on April 12, 2020. Around 45 cars, with multiple participants, many who stayed in their vehicles, wore masks and practiced social distancing during the hour-long service. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Power and Praise Worship Center Pastor Chris Blankenship leads an Easter Sunday drive-in service in the parking lot of Hazel Park Junior High School on April 12, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Howard Leslie listens from the hood of his car during the Easter Sunday drive-in service in the parking lot of Hazel Park Junior High School by Power and Praise Worship Center. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Mary, Riley and Olivia Nelson sing in front of their car as the Easter Sunday drive-in service begins in the parking lot of Hazel Park Junior High School by the Power and Praise Worship Center and Pastor Chris Blankenship. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Worshipers react to the Easter Sunday drive-in service in the parking lot of Hazel Park Junior High School. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Power and Praise Worship Center Pastor Chris Blankenship leads an Easter Sunday drive-in service in the parking lot of Hazel Park Junior High School on April 12, 2020.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Danielle Ellis waits for the sermon from a top of her vehicle in the parking lot of Hazel Park Junior High School. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Katrina Smith, Cassandra Howard and Tatiana Howard, 9, listen to the sermon across the street from their front porch in Hazel Park, "It's inspiring, you can still get the word no matter whats going on, come out and take a listen." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rosie Hardenburgh listens to the sermon from her car during the Easter Sunday drive-in service in the parking lot of Hazel Park Junior High School.   Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Shannon McCown reacts during the Easter Sunday drive-in service in the parking lot of Hazel Park Junior High School. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Power and Praise Worship Center church held drive-in Resurrection Sunday service at the high school while also live streaming the service on their Facebook page. 

    "Do you love Jesus?" Senior Pastor the Rev. Chris Blankenship aske on Sunday morning. 

    The cars gathered in the parking lot honked their horns and people cheered loudly out their windows in response to Blankenship.

    Their choir was reduced to one person playing keyboard, and two singers, all six-feet apart on a stage. 

    "I never thought in my day I'd be preaching to a bunch of cars," Blankenship said. 

    Power and Praise Worship Center's original plan was for Easter service was to be held inside of the high school's auditorium. Though because of the COVID-19 epidemic and because the church's parking lot only holds a dozen cars, Blankenship made calls to school and city officials for permission to use the Hazel Park Junior High's parking lot. 

    "I will preach it till I die, we need to come together and gather together. ... We can't give up on that," Blankenship said. "But we also can't dismiss these applications because they're great tools for reaching people we might not other reach."

    Though the conditions were different from previous Easter Sunday services, the spirit was just the same. Worshipers could be heard in the background of the live stream shouting out praises, and honking their horns in celebration. 

    Those at the drive-in even participated in communion. The church's staff handed communion cups to each car while wearing gloves and mask. 

    Over in Roseville, All God's People Church also held a drive-in service with people sitting on their cars and standing in their sun roofs to worship.

    Right before the service, the senior pastor, the Rev. W.J. Rideout and his wife passed out Easter baskets for kids, which they've done for about 28 years. 

    "Our church is a giving church, so this is not just something out of the norm for us," Rideout said.

    Parents drove up to the church and the two, while wearing gloves and masks, placed sanitized baskets in the trunks of each person's car. Rideout and his wife passed out about 50 baskets. 

    A week ago, the church had two members who passed away due to coronavirus complications. 

    "It's only befitting to continue to celebrate Jesus in a hardship like now," Rideout said. 

