Detroit — Monday's high temperature in Metro Detroit, about 52 degrees, was achieved in the 6 a.m. hour, and the day will get colder as it goes on, as high winds and wind gusts are expected to hit the region.

National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Behnke said the high winds are expected to start about 10 a.m., when a high wind advisory goes into effect. It will last through 8 p.m.

Those winds could be "20 to 30" miles per hour, Behnke said, while wind gusts could be 50 miles per hour.

DTE Energy, which powers more than 2 million homes and businesses in southeast Michigan, warns that the high winds — and the tree limbs they knock down — could lead to a "significant amount of power outages."

The outages could be widespread and come at a time Michigan is under a "stay-at-home" order, which requires most people to be home in most circumstances.

In the Upper Peninsula, conditions are expected to be hampered by heavy snow. The area is under a winter storm warning until 8 a.m. Tuesday. The forecast calls for 2 to 11 inches of snow, with the higher totals west of Marquette. Heavy snow was reported starting last night in the western U.P., and live web cams at Michigan Tech show snow is still falling this morning in Houghton.

DTE, in a statement, offered guidance on how people could weather the wind storm:

►Charging all mobile devices early and having extra battery packs on hand.

►Assembling an emergency kit, including flashlights, candles, a battery-powered radio, bottled water and non-perishable food.

►If power goes out, staying at least 20 feet away from a downed power line and making sure to keep family and pets away.

Temperatures will fall from to the 40s by mid-afternoon, down just below the freezing point overnight, Behnke said.

