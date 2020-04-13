Lansing — Bars and restaurants that can't sell liquor to their usual customers under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's shutdown order can sell it back to the state under a new directive the governor issued Monday.

Whitmer's executive order instructs the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) to conduct a spirits buy-back program from bars and restaurants with on-premise liquor licenses.

The order is designed to offer financial relief to 8,500 liquor-licensed establishments that have been prevented from selling alcohol since March 16, when Whitmer closed bars and eat-in restaurants to curb the spread of coronavirus. On Monday, Whitmer extended her order closing restaurants except for takeout and delivery service until April 30.

The commission is expected to meet Tuesday to take action on the governor's order and licensees can apply for the program until 5 p.m. Friday using a form on the commission's website.

Under the order, the commission can buy back inventory at its full purchase price, provided it was sold to bars and restaurants before March 16. The establishments will be required to maintain and store their inventory until the commission takes possession at a future date.

Liquor licenses who are approved for the buy-back program will have 90 days after the state’s emergency declarations are lifted to repurchase the spirits from the state.

“Michigan’s 8,500 on-premises liquor licensees continue to make unprecedented sacrifices to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state,” Whitmer said in announcing the order. “This buy-back program will help our bars and restaurants critical to Michigan’s economy weather the storm through this challenging time in our history.”

