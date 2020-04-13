Lansing — The number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan has reached 25,635 with more than 1,600 deaths, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during a Monday press conference.

The numbers represent a jump of 997 new cases in the last 24 hours, only the second time since March 29 that the state has added fewer than 1,000 cases in a daily report. The latest report also indicates 115 new deaths.

The new numbers for Michigan come after the state reported Sunday its smallest increase in new COVID-19 cases in 17 days.

The state reported only 645 new cases in Sunday's daily tracking but also issued a press release urging caution about the figure.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said Monday that Michigan is starting to see "a plateau in the rate of growth."

But Khaldun added that easing up on social distancing measures too soon would be "devastating."

The largest total of new cases reported in a 24-hour period in Michigan came on April 3 at 1,953. The previous largest total for new deaths in daily reports was 205 on Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, the new death totals were 111 and 95, respectively.

The 115 new deaths reported Monday is the fourth highest daily report yet.

Nationally, Michigan has also dropped from being the state with the third most cases of COVID-19 to having the fourth most cases. Michigan is currently behind New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

As the number of new cases being reported each day has decreased, hospital and government officials have begun voicing some optimism that the state is seeing progress in its fight against the virus. But they're also urging caution that relaxing social distancing requirements too quickly could lead to new spikes in cases.

The Henry Ford Hospital System has had a five-day period of relatively flat admission numbers and, at times, slight declines, Chief Operating Officer Bob Riney said Monday. But the system had a bump in numbers Sunday night, signaling it might be too soon to say whether that flattening is sustained.

"Leveling off does not mean in any way shape or form that we’ve hit a decline yet," Riney said.

A fear of medical professionals, Riney said, is that "as we report a flattening of the curve, that individuals will sort of use that as an opportunity to ease off of the social distancing." But the flattening is likely "a direct correlation to the social distancing practices," he said.

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan's stay-at-home order through April 30. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters Monday that "nearly every trend is heading in an encouraging direction."

"We're going to have to stay with this," Duggan added. "We need to wear our masks for a couple more weeks."

Metro Detroit — the counties of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne — now has 20,139 confirmed COVID-19 cases, about 78% of the cases statewide, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services

As of Friday, the state had reported 433 COVID-19 recoveries, individuals who had the virus and had survived 30 days from the onset of the illness. The state is updating the recovery number once a week.

