Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and 11 other Democratic governors asked the federal government Monday to allow for a special 30-day period for individuals to enroll in the federal health care exchange amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter notes several states have waived copayments for Medicaid recipients for COVID-19 testing and treatment and have encouraged private insurers to also waive those fees.

But more needs to be done, the letter to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said.

Uninsured or underinsured people are avoiding coronavirus treatment and testing because of the potential costs, the letter said.

“Not only is this unacceptable, it’s also dangerous as it undermines our ability as a nation to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the letter said.

Other Democratic officials also have been requesting a special enrollment extension of the Affordable Care Act sign-up period with little reaction from the Trump administration.

Whitmer and Anita Fox, the state’s director for the Department of Insurance and Financial Services, asked the White House on March 12 to allow for a special enrollment period in the Affordable Care Act.

Nearly all of the state’s health insurance companies have agreed to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19-related care, the state announced April 10.

“During this crisis, we must do everything we can to ensure access to quality, affordable health care,” Whitmer said.

