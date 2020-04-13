Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are expected to address the state Monday on Michigan's response to the coronavirus pandemic and her latest executive order extending the state home requirement until April 30.

Michigan reported Sunday the lowest increase in new confirmed COVID-19 cases in 17 days, but cautioned it may not reflect an actual decrease in infections as much as decreased testing over the holiday weekend.

The additional 645 coronavirus cases between Saturday and Sunday and additional 95 deaths bring the statewide totals to 24,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,487 deaths.

Republican legislative leaders want to shift the state's focus from criteria determining essential vs. non-essential personnel to the safe reopening of some businesses.

Whitmer's office on Sunday morning pushed back against the idea of a premature transition, noting the state's mounting number of deaths.

"The governor is doing everything she can to protect public health and safety," Whitmer's spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said. "We’re going to get through this, but the best thing we can do right now is stay home and stay safe to save lives. That remains the priority.”

