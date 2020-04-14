A Flint man is facing charges after fatally shooting his 51-year-old mother and then swallowing the spent shell casing in a possible effort to hide evidence, authorities said.

Chavez Lawon Wyatt, 27 has been charge with seven felony counts, including second-degree murder and evidence tampering after his mother, Sheletha Furleases Graves, was found lying on the living room floor of their home on Cherokee Avenue after midnight on April 10 with a gunshot wound in the head.

Chavez Wyatt (Photo: Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office)

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Wyatt and another adult son were detained at the scene and Wyatt was taken into custody. On Easter Sunday morning, Wyatt gave a jail guard a fired cartridge casing, which he had apparently passed while going to the bathroom, according to the prosecutor.

Wyatt will be arraigned in 67th District Court on charges including felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and obstructing police, and three related counts of felony firearm, according to a release from Leyton’s office.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/14/flint-man-charged-killing-mother-swallowing-spent-shell-casing/2992900001/