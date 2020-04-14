Adam Kaplan's father is 84, which puts him in the most dismal demographic for coronavirus, which leaves Kaplan groping for reassurance.

As for Gadi Kaplan, he'd just like a cappucino. Morbidity is for the young.

Visitors can no longer enter the All Seasons seniors complex in Birmingham where Gadi lives, but he can exit, so he and Adam take walks — slow ones, around a block that's even more tranquil than usual in the new world of self-quarantine. As they strolled a few days ago, Adam, 47, asked a question that never seemed quite as important before:

Do you believe in God?

"He said he does," says Adam, and driving home to Huntington Woods afterward, the son wept, because "people need places of comfort now, whether it's religion or anything else."

Gadi just went back to his room.

Buy Photo Adam Kaplan, right, 47, of Huntington Woods chats with his dad 84-year-old Gadi Kaplan, during their daily walk on Forest Street in Birmingham. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

He misses Starbucks. He misses the movies and concerts and friendly gatherings at All Seasons. But it's Adam who worries that any walk might be their last.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, a third of Michigan's deaths from COVID-19 have been people older than 80. Among the hardest hit is Livonia. Twenty-one residents of two nursing homes there have died since March 16. Fifteen of the dead were residents of the Regency nursing home and six of them were from SKLD Livonia as of Friday.

The state is home to more than 1.7 million people aged 65 or older. In that group, there is no such thing as a comfort zone: though the disease has claimed casualties as young as 20, the average age is 73.

Similarly, in a group so large there is no such thing as a consensus. While a sampling found concern, however, along with loneliness, boredom, annoyance, confidence and a month-old SUV with only 20 miles on the odometer, something else went unreported:

Fear.

Count Rachel Jenkins of Detroit among the idealistic and the irked.

Jenkins, 76, lives at the poetically named Passion and Caring Home for the Elderly near Belle Isle.

"I believe I am in the safest place in Detroit," she says. The facility, home to a maximum of 47 residents, was locked down a week before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered it. But it's hard to stay upbeat when cable newscasts show a continuous scoreboard of diagnosed cases and fatalities.

Buy Photo Gena M. Payne, left, owner, administrator and RN at Passion and Caring Home for the Elderly, chats with resident Rachel Jenkins, 76, during a visit in her room. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Her solution, after checking the numbers on a Monday: "I'm not going to look again until Friday."

Jenkins' care is overseen by Gena Payne, a registered nurse and U.S. Army veteran who serves as Passion and Caring's owner, administrator, fill-in cook and deejay. When the chef couldn't make it to work on Easter Sunday, she made pineapple glaze for the ham and added collard greens, peaches and "the cheesiest mac and cheese," with organic tea for a little holistic boost.

"You want to see 40 trays flying your way?" Payne says. "Serve them some of that prepared food from a freezer."

She admitted to her flock early on that "we're fighting a battle we know little about," though the weapons have become familiar — sanitizer, soap, caution, caring.

"They know they're a vulnerable population," Payne says. "I tell them this is a disease that'll kill, and you don't want to go to the hospital right now. Keep your hands washed, don't touch your face, drink lots of tea and water, eat your vegetables."

If she senses the stress level rising, Payne says, she turns to music. Off goes the television. Up go the gospel, jazz, and maybe some early hip-hop.

She'll gather the residents and staff and say, "Let's form our own world."

Little else is placid in the realm of nursing homes, where more than 350 members of the Health Care Association of Michigan serve some 37,000 people. Ultimately, says president and CEO Melissa Samuel, they might need more than $100 million in emergency assistance from the state to cope with the financial side effects of COVID-19.

The homes are losing staff members who develop symptoms, she says. Remaining employees want higher pay for difficult work. Protective equipment is in short supply.

"We’re expending significant dollars to do this and without some relief at some point, it would be incredibly challenging," Samuel says. "We operate on fairly thin margins. At worst-case scenario, are we able to bring all of our staff back on? Are we facing layoffs? Are we facing wage cuts at some point? Are you facing closures at some point?”

At one of Metro Detroit's tonier retirement addresses, Fox Run in Novi, the first resident with COVID-19 was diagnosed in late March.

Buy Photo Gena M. Payne, right, owner, administrator and RN at Passion and Caring Home for the Elderly, talks to housekeeper/supervisor Tyrell Brown. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The 1,300-resident facility had already been in virus mode, with public areas closed and meals delivered to apartments in three-day allotments. A memo with 10 bullet points outlined even more precautions, including direct-to-apartment mail delivery and an end to dog walking; the concierge team will handle that, by appointment.

"They have to do what they have to do," says Janet Miller, who moved to Fox Run from Bingham Farms four years ago with her husband, Robert.

The Millers will hunker down and get through it — but what they won't do is cower.

Robert, 91, is a retired dentist. Janet, a few years younger, led fundraising trips to out-of-town museums as a DIA volunteer. They lived through World War II as teenagers and the Cold War as newlyweds, "and we're not scared," he says.

"What's the point of that?" Janet says, continuing the thought. "Whatever happens, happens."

She misses the neighborly get-togethers known as hall parties. He misses simple excursions outside Fox Run; he doesn't drive anymore and she won't, but a friend gives them lifts.

Countless others are missing work or rent checks. "It's tough times for everybody," Robert says, and if perspective doesn't come with age, there's not much sense hanging around.

For seniors living on their own, there are fewer restrictions, but freedom is largely theoretical.

"I don't go out to the store. I don't do anything," says Patricia Andrews of Trenton — not even with a month-old Ford Edge in her garage.

That's the car with the barely activated odometer. Andrews, 82, has her groceries delivered, and the married set of nurses next door, bless their hearts, text her daily to see what else she needs. She doesn't even have to take her trash to the curb.

Andrews is left with abundant time and unfulfilled good intentions.

"I'm going to clean this and clean that," she says. "Then I sit and watch a whole afternoon of 'Blue Bloods.'"

If Richard and Linda Smith of Brownstown Township leave the house, they're usually following an eight-month-old Irish setter.

They married in 1959 when he was a 19-year-old soldier and she was a shade past 16. He promised her an Italian honeymoon — he was stationed near Venice — and they're still out and about, or at least they were.

The Thursday night card game has been scrubbed. Likewise the Friday night restaurant invasions with a throng of up to 20.

Richard, 79, who retired from Ford, tried visiting Kroger during a special early opening for seniors and first responders.

"I got there and the parking lot was just jammed at 7 in the morning," he says. He wheeled his cart through a crowd and stood in line to pay, and the minute he arrived home, "I took off all my clothes and put them in the washing machine. Then I went upstairs, took a shower and gargled with saltwater."

Linda, 77, spent 12 years as the township clerk. Now she's cleaning closets, cooking her way through the basement freezer, washing clothes that are barely dirty and walking the dog.

"We're staying in because they say to stay in," she says.

When they say to go out, she will. The question with no answer is when that will be.

Ronald Taylor, president and CEO of the Detroit Area Agency on Aging, leads 150 staff members covering a nine-city district with 148,000 residents aged 60 or older. In 2005, he was working in Atlanta for the U.S. Administration for Community Living when Hurricane Katrina struck, and he wound up assigned to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

In a sense, he says, the COVID-19 pandemic is worse.

"You could somewhat measure what the damage was after the hurricane occurred," says Taylor, 56. "You could see what you were dealing with. The anticipation, the dealing with the unknown, was not as extended as what we're dealing with here."

He sees a fortunate similarity in the willingness of people to step up and help strangers. And in one area, he sees red.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, 69, recently told an interviewer that he wanted to ease up on public health restrictions to help the economy, no matter the swath it might cut through his age bracket, saying, "there are lots of grandparents out there in this country like me."

The notion quickly became a talking point: let's speed some of the old folks along if it means reopening the Cheesecake Factory.

"From my perspective," Taylor says, "that's an uninformed and unfortunate statement. It's maybe born of ... I guess I'm trying to say ignorance."

Age has value, he says. Experience counts. A gasping death is not something to volunteer for other people.

Life is worthwhile, says Louise Travis of Northville, even if she's just "sitting with a glass of wine and a bag of potato chips, watching my cholesterol go up."

Travis has every intention of turning 87 in July. The pandemic has made her think about dying, she says, but it hasn't put her in any particular hurry.

In isolation, she reads, as best her diminished eyesight will let her. Meditates. Laughs, heartily and often: "If we're going to get through this, we have to shine a teeny bit of humor into whatever goes on."

She gives thanks for the neighbors who tap on her door each day, and for her cat, Sami, who's named after her late husband's oncologist. "When I scratch his head," she says, "it's the only physical contact I get."

Attending a recent online church service, she sang a hymn called "God Will Make a Way" to 350 people. She says she believes the title to be true — that smart young men and women, working long hours in laboratories all over the world, will find an answer.

Meantime, she says, "tomorrow is another day."

The sun will come up, guaranteed. At some point, she'll open her door and greet the mail carrier.

If she still can't touch his hand, she says, it's not the end of the world; she'll just greet him again the next day and hope that this time, she can.

