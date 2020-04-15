Lansing — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan hit 28,059 Wednesday with 1,921 deaths.

The state added 1,058 new cases and 153 new deaths in the daily report from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The state had 27,001 confirmed cases and 1,768 deaths as of data released Tuesday.

Buy Photo Coronavirus virus testing at the North entrance of Beaumont hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan on March 31, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The new numbers came Wednesday as a protest against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order drew hundreds of people to the Capitol.

The protesters argued that the governor's newest ordered, which was issued on Thursday, went to far and they urged her to allow more workers to return to their jobs.

During an appearance on "The Third Hour Of Today" on Wednesday morning, Whitmer defended her efforts, noting that Michigan is among the top states nationally for COVID-19 cases.

She wants to prevent the virus from spreading further to health care workers who have to be out to do their jobs at hospitals, she said.

"We’ve got a unique crisis on our hands, and it demands a unique solution," Whitmer said during the "Today" interview.

Dr. Mohammed Arsiwala, president of the Michigan State Medical Society, defended Whitmer's order in a statement. He said doctors and health care workers "are still in the middle of the battle to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 across Michigan."

"This cannot and will not go on forever," Arsiwala added. "We continue to work to put the needs of patients first while supporting physicians in protecting their personal health and the financial health of the many medical practices that have been shuttered during this time.”

Both Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, have said they're seeing signs of a flattening curve of cases in Michigan. The governor's current stay-at-home order is in place until April 30.

As of Friday, the state had reported 433 COVID-19 recoveries. These are individuals who tested positive and survived 30 days after the onset of their illness. The figure is updated once per week.

