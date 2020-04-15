Saint Joseph Mercy Health System is offering screenings for COVID-19 at four hospital sites across southeast Michigan.

The healthcare organization said Wednesday the virus screenings are being provided at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland in Pontiac, St. Mary Mercy in Livonia, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor in Ypsilanti and St. Joseph Mercy Livingston in Howell.

"As COVID-19 infections continue to grow, our hospitals have significantly increased their capacity and are now testing hundreds of patients each day," said Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, Trinity Health Michigan's chief clinical officer. "Designed for patients who are not ill enough to warrant a hospital stay, these screening centers provide a safe and convenient location where people can be screened by a trained member of our staff and have a quick swab sample taken for testing, if needed, to diagnose a COVID-19 illness."

St. Joseph Mercy Health System (Photo: St. Joseph Mercy Health System)

Multiple Beaumont Health hospital locations are doing curbside testing, and several medical systems and counties have partnered on a regional testing site at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds in Detroit. As of Tuesday, they'd done more than 8,000 tests there, officials have said.

Saint Joseph's said individuals can be tested if they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state criteria, which covers patients who are high risk and present with a fever above 100 degrees and a cough or shortness of breath.

Patients do not need an appointment or a physician referral to be screened. It's recommended that those with suspected COVID-19 cases take a virtual screening, where they can be referred to a Video Visit or see a primary care provider, who will order the testing, if necessary.

In addition, emergency departments at all five St. Joe's hospitals as well as the St. Joseph Mercy Brighton health center are open for COVID and non-COVID care.

Anyone with questions can call St. Joe's COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-247-1258.

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/15/saint-joseph-mercy-health-offering-covid-19-screenings-four-sites/5138476002/