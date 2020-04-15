Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defended Wednesday the new restrictions she imposed in her latest stay-at-home order, arguing that the high rate of COVID-19 cases in Michigan requires a "unique solution."

During an interview on the "Today Show," Whitmer noted that Michigan is among the top states for COVID-19 cases. Michigan currently ranks fourth nationally, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

“We’ve got a unique crisis on our hands, and it demands a unique solution," Whitmer said in response to a question about the reach of her new order, which was unveiled Thursday.

The orderhas been criticized by Republicans and some business groups who note that it went further than other governors have gone. A protest against the order is occurring Wednesday at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing.

Whitmer tightened and extended the stay-at-home policy that's been in place since March 23, adding new prohibitions on travel between homes, garden centers at large retail stores and motorized boating. Her order also does not include updated guidance from the federal government that would have allowed more people to go to work during the crisis.

Many other states are using the new federal guidance, including the governors of Ohio and Indiana. The new guidance classifies landscapers and those in home construction as "critical" workers.

Whitmer's latest order has drawn applause from the Michigan State Medical Society.

On the "Today Show," she said if more people are traveling, more people are using gas pumps and that could spread COVID-19 to health care workers who have to be out to help at hospitals.

She also noted that the snow falling in Michigan on Wednesday could prevent some of the prohibited activities from occurring regardless of the order.

"The fact that we’re cracking down on people traveling between homes or planting or landscaping or golfing, really, for a couple more weeks isn’t going to meaningfully impact people’s ability to do it because the snow will do that," Whitmer said.

The Democratic governor was also asked if she would accept if former Vice President Joe Biden asked her to be his running mate. Biden has said the first-term Michigan governor made his list of potential vice presidential candidates.

“I’ve got my hands full with COVID-19 in the state of Michigan," Whitmer responded Wednesday. She added, "I am not focusing on the national politics at the moment.”

Host Craig Melvin ended the interview by saying, "It should be noted that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did not say no."

