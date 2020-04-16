A barge has been freed three days after becoming stuck in Lake St. Clair, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Thursday.

The tank barge Margaret out of Green Bay, Wisconsin, ran aground about 2 a.m. Monday on a soft mud bottom in American waters near Peche Island, the Coast Guard said in a statement. It was with a tugboat and carrying 3.9 million gallons of diesel fuel, the maximum amount, according to the release.

The Coast Guard monitored salvage operations. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes)

A preliminary survey found no hazardous substance entering the water or major damage to the vessel, which did not impede commercial marine traffic, the Coast Guard said.

Salvage personnel worked with the crew and others to refloat it. The U.S. Coast Guard also coordinated response efforts with Canadian maritime officials to monitor the operations.

Efforts were completed late Thursday and the vessel was headed to the Nicholson Terminal on the Detroit River, a Coast Guard representative said.

