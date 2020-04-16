FBI: Michigan fugitive accused of sex crimes with a minor captured
A Michigan man wanted by the FBI and accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Charlevoix has been captured, officials said Thursday.
Matthew John Dietz, 41, was charged Sept. 19, 2018, with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 and two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes, according to the FBI.
A federal warrant for Dietz for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was issued March 18, 2020. On Wednesday, the FBI offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
"Thanks to a tip provided by the public, Matthew Dietz was taken into custody late last night," the FBI's Detroit office tweeted Thursday. "On behalf of the FBI & the Charlevoix County Sheriff, thank you."
