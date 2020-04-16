Protesters against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order raise a rucku...
People protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s stay-home order clog Michigan Avenue from after Interstate 127 to the state Capitol on Wednesday.
People protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order clog Michigan Avenue from after Interstate 127 to the state Capitol on Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Individuals protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s stay-home order gather, waving flags and signs against the safety measures intended to stop the spread of coronavirus on the front steps of the Capitol in Lansing on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Individuals protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order gather, waving flags and signs against the safety measures intended to stop the spread of coronavirus on the front steps of the Capitol in Lansing on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cars aren&#39;t moving at the corner of West Allegan Street and North Capitol Avenue as protestors surround the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock.
Cars aren't moving at the corner of West Allegan Street and North Capitol Avenue as protestors surround the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protestors, from their cars and on foot, surround the State Capitol during "Operation Gridlock" in Lansing, Michigan on April 15, 2020.
Protestors, from their cars and on foot, surround the State Capitol during "Operation Gridlock" in Lansing, Michigan on April 15, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cars aren&#39;t moving at the corner of West Allegan Street and North Capitol Avenue in Lansing as people protest some of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s new executive orders, on April 15, 2020.
Cars aren't moving at the corner of West Allegan Street and North Capitol Avenue in Lansing as people protest some of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's new executive orders, on April 15, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
An unnamed protester holds a sign against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a demonstration on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Capitol to voice their frustration with Whitmer's stay-at-home order.
An unnamed protester holds a sign against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a demonstration on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Capitol to voice their frustration with Whitmer's stay-at-home order. Craig Mauger / The Detroit News
People in vehicles protest the Governor's stay home order during "Operation Gridlock" in Lansing Wedesday.
People in vehicles protest the Governor's stay home order during "Operation Gridlock" in Lansing Wedesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Trump Unity Bridge pulls up in front of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing during "Operation Gridlock."
The Trump Unity Bridge pulls up in front of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing during "Operation Gridlock." Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Deborah Creque waves American and Donald Trump flags as she and other protesters surround the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock in Lansing on April 15, 2020.
Deborah Creque waves American and Donald Trump flags as she and other protesters surround the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock in Lansing on April 15, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jaxsen Adams, 17 sits through the sunroof in traffic as protesters, from their cars and on foot, surround the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock.
Jaxsen Adams, 17 sits through the sunroof in traffic as protesters, from their cars and on foot, surround the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A group of people on the steps of the Capitol protest some of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s new executive orders Wednesday.
A group of people on the steps of the Capitol protest some of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's new executive orders Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cars aren&#39;t moving on North Capitol Avenue as protesters surround the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock.
Cars aren't moving on North Capitol Avenue as protesters surround the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A group of people on the steps of the Capitol protest some of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s new executive orders Wednesday.
A group of people on the steps of the Capitol protest some of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's new executive orders Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protestors, from their cars and on foot, surround the State Capitol during "Operation Gridlock" in Lansing, Michigan on April 15, 2020.
Protestors, from their cars and on foot, surround the State Capitol during "Operation Gridlock" in Lansing, Michigan on April 15, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cars aren&#39;t moving on North Capitol Avenue as protesters surround the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock.
Cars aren't moving on North Capitol Avenue as protesters surround the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Cars aren&#39;t moving on North Capitol Avenue as protesters surround the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock.
Cars aren't moving on North Capitol Avenue as protesters surround the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protesters, in their cars and on foot, surround the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock in Lansing on Wednesday.
Protesters, in their cars and on foot, surround the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock in Lansing on Wednesday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A group of protesters carrying weapons walks along West Allegan Street past the Capitol.
A group of protesters carrying weapons walks along West Allegan Street past the Capitol. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protesters, from their cars and on foot, surround the state Capitol.
Protesters, from their cars and on foot, surround the state Capitol. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Deborah Creque waves American and Donald Trump flags as she and other protesters surround the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock in Lansing on April 15, 2020.
Deborah Creque waves American and Donald Trump flags as she and other protesters surround the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock in Lansing on April 15, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protesters, from their cars and on foot, surround the state Capitol.
Protesters, from their cars and on foot, surround the state Capitol. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
State Police on bicycles watch over the protest in front of the state Captiol.
State Police on bicycles watch over the protest in front of the state Captiol. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Stacy Bailey rides her horse in front of the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock.
Stacy Bailey rides her horse in front of the state Capitol during Operation Gridlock. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Hundreds of vehicles driven by individuals protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s stay-home order jam Allegan Street near the Capitol in Lansing, honking their horns and raising a ruckus before the official protest is even set to begin at noon on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Hundreds of vehicles driven by individuals protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order jam Allegan Street near the Capitol in Lansing, honking their horns and raising a ruckus before the official protest is even set to begin at noon on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
An unnamed protester holds a sign during a demonstration against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
An unnamed protester holds a sign during a demonstration against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Craig Mauger / The Detroit News
Individuals leave their vehicles to gather on the front steps of the state Capitol building to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s stay-home order.
Individuals leave their vehicles to gather on the front steps of the state Capitol building to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Two protesters hold flags during a demonstration against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Two protesters hold flags during a demonstration against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Craig Mauger / The Detroit News
An unnamed protester crosses the street during a demonstration against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
An unnamed protester crosses the street during a demonstration against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Craig Mauger / The Detroit News
Protesters gather in front of the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order. People are supposed to remain six feet apart to stem the spread of the virus.
Protesters gather in front of the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order. People are supposed to remain six feet apart to stem the spread of the virus. Craig Mauger / The Detroit News
Hundreds of vehicles driven by individuals protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s stay-home order jam the streets near the state Capitol building in Lansing, honking their horns and raising a ruckus before the official protest is even set to begin at noon on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Hundreds of vehicles driven by individuals protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order jam the streets near the state Capitol building in Lansing, honking their horns and raising a ruckus before the official protest is even set to begin at noon on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Protesters inside their vehicles lined the streets around the Michigan Capitol Wednesday ahead of a noon rally to protest provisions of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s executive order that aims to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic.
Protesters inside their vehicles lined the streets around the Michigan Capitol Wednesday ahead of a noon rally to protest provisions of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order that aims to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic. Beth LeBlanc / The Detroit News
Several of the vehicles participating in "Operation Gridlock" sported American flags and MAGA (Make America Great Again) banners.
Several of the vehicles participating in "Operation Gridlock" sported American flags and MAGA (Make America Great Again) banners. Beth LeBlanc / The Detroit News
Protesters participating in the Operation Gridlock rally around the Michigan Capitol set up a sign saying "Security Without Liberty Is Called Prison" on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Protesters participating in the Operation Gridlock rally around the Michigan Capitol set up a sign saying "Security Without Liberty Is Called Prison" on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Beth LeBlanc / The Detroit News
Two protesters participate in a demonstration against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. One holds a sign that says, "Epstein didn't kill himself."
Two protesters participate in a demonstration against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. One holds a sign that says, "Epstein didn't kill himself." Craig Mauger / The Detroit News
Protesters stand in front of a sign on the Capitol lawn on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The event is a demonstration against restrictions imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.
Protesters stand in front of a sign on the Capitol lawn on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The event is a demonstration against restrictions imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order. Craig Mauger / The Detroit News
The protest is organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, which told supporters to "come ready for a potentially major traffic jam around the (taxpayer funded) Michigan Capitol Building."
The protest is organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, which told supporters to "come ready for a potentially major traffic jam around the (taxpayer funded) Michigan Capitol Building." Beth LeBlanc / The Detroit News
Chris Schornak walks past gridlocked protesters in Lansing on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.&nbsp;
Chris Schornak walks past gridlocked protesters in Lansing on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.  Paul Sancya, AP
People with rifles watch outside the state Capitol in Lansing on&nbsp; Wednesday, April 15, 2020, to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer&#39;s orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the COVID-19 outbreak
People with rifles watch outside the state Capitol in Lansing on  Wednesday, April 15, 2020, to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the COVID-19 outbreak Paul Sancya, AP
Christopher Merrill protests at the state Capitol on Wednesday.
Christopher Merrill protests at the state Capitol on Wednesday. Paul Sancya, AP
Dawn Perreca protests in Lansing on Wednesday.
Dawn Perreca protests in Lansing on Wednesday. Paul Sancya, AP
    Lansing — A Thursday rally in downtown Lansing caused some delays for nurses and doctors at a local hospital, a spokesman said. 

    With thousands packing the streets in and around the Michigan Capitol during “Operation Gridlock,” some Sparrow Hospital workers were delayed in making their shifts, prompting other health care workers to stay longer after shift change, hospital spokesman John Foren said.

    "The campus was accessible," Foren said. "But the streets were really crowded and that’s where the delays were.”

    Foren did not have specific information about the number of workers delayed or the length of time of the delayed shifts.

    Sparrow Hospital is on Michigan Avenue, about a mile and a half east of the Capitol, where Michigan State Police estimate between 3,000 and 4,000 people showed up for the vehicle rally protesting provisions of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order. 

    Dozens left their vehicles to protest on foot, but the number of people on the Capitol lawn didn’t rise above 150 people at any one time, said Michigan State Police First Lt. Darren Green. 

    One person was arrested after an altercation between two protesters, but no other citations or arrests were made, Green said. 

    During a Wednesday press conference while the protest was underway, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer criticized the protesters and said the demonstration would “come at a cost to people’s health.”

    "The sad irony here is that the protest was that they don't like being in this stay-home order, and they may have just created a need to lengthen it," Whitmer said. "...Just by congregating, they've made that a real possibility."

    The Democratic governor also referenced delays to city bus services and social media posts about delayed ambulances, apparently referring photos on social media showing an ambulance stuck in traffic near the Capitol. 

    Despite some "confusion," Lansing police had no complaints of any ambulance being locked in traffic during an emergency, said Robert Merritt, a spokesman for the Lansing Police Department. When ambulances on non-emergency runs were in traffic, "rally participants slowly cleared a path."

    "There were NO complaints from any emergency services vehicle being held up while on an emergency run (lights and siren)," Merritt said in an email. 

    "There are many photos/videos floating around that show an ambulance moving slow within the vehicles in the rally. This ambulance and some other emergency services vehicles (not on emergency runs) were seen driving through parts of the rally."

    Sparrow’s ambulance entrances to and from the hospital remained clear throughout the rally, Foren said. While it may have been possible some ambulances were stuck in traffic farther out from the hospital, Foren said he had received no such reports.

    eleblanc@detroitnews.com

