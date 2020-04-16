Here's another way the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving a bad taste in Michiganian's mouths: This year's National Cherry Festival in Traverse City has been canceled until next year.

Organizers announced Thursday they have decided to postpone the annual fruit fete until July 3-10, 2021.

“There have been few times in our near 100-year history that the National Cherry Festival has not come together to put on a wonderful celebration of cherries, and in those rare instances it was always to support the community and protect the region," Kat Paye, National Cherry Festival executive director, said in a statement posted on the event's Facebook page. "In these unprecedented times, it is for those same reasons, and with heavy hearts, the decision has been made to postpone the National Cherry Festival to July 3rd-10th, 2021.”

Buy Photo Sweet cherries at the 89th National Cherry Festival in July 2014. (Photo: John L. Russell, Special to the Detroit News/John L. Russell)

Paye said organizers' first priority is the safety and health of their community, guests, volunteers and staff.

"We did not make this decision lightly," the post read. "At each and every step we took into account not only the time and effort that goes into planning this festival, but also the impact on the economy of our area. However, with the uncertainty of the times, we are unable to be fully confident in the fact that it will be safe to gather and celebrate the first week of July 2020."

Trevor Tkach, president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism, said the postponement hurts so much because the festival is not only a beloved national tradition, it’s a key economic driver for the region.

"It’s painful to see organizers cancel the 2020 event, but prioritizing the health and safety of festival goers, volunteers and the community is the honorable thing to do”, he said in a statement. "We appreciate the support of local community leaders and organizations, with this difficult decision. We know that it is the correct decision for the community and to ensure the celebration of cherries can go on for the next 100 years."

Officials said they will release information about ticket purchases already made for this year's festival or registration for one of the event's four foot races in the coming days.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/16/traverse-citys-annual-cherry-fest-canceled-year-due-covid-19/5144215002/