Port Huron — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Friday seized more than 80 pounds of suspected cocaine and fentanyl at the Blue Water Bridge.

Officials said officers were inspecting commercial trucks departing the United States at the bridge for Canada at about 2 a.m. when they found several pounds of narcotics in the tractor cab of an outbound commercial carrier. The suspected drugs were packaged in several bricks.

The truck was hauling flavoring syrup from California, they said. The driver, a Canadian national and member of the CBP’s Trusted Traveler Program, was referred for a cab check.

He became visibly shaken during the examination of his cab. During the inspection, CBP officers found more than 80 pounds of suspected cocaine and fentanyl. The driver was arrested.

"The driver faces federal prosecution for the exportation of illegal drugs," Christopher Perry, the director of Field Operations for the CBP's Great Lakes division, said in a statement. "Homeland Security Investigations' Border Enforcement Security Task Force in Port Huron is investigating."

