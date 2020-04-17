Lansing — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan exceeded 30,000 Friday with 2,227 deaths.

The state now has 30,023 cases, according to data released by the Department of Health and Human Services Friday. The numbers included 134 new deaths and 760 new cases, the second lowest daily total of new cases since March 26.

As of Thursday's daily report, the state had 29,263 confirmed cases and 2,093 deaths.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during a Detroit Regional Chamber teleconference Friday that the state's stay-at-home order has had an impact and officials have started to see the curve of cases flatten.

Officials want to see a "sustained flattening" to feel confident about beginning to lift social distancing restrictions, she said.

"We don't want to pull back too quickly and watch it grow again," Whitmer added. "But there are some very hopeful signs."

Michigan's high mark for new cases confirmed in a 24-hour period came April 3 when 1,943 new cases were reported.

Michigan has the fourth most confirmed cases of all U.S. states and the third most deaths, according to tracking from the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

Friday's new numbers came about eight hours after Whitmer appeared on "Good Morning America" and said she hoped for "some relaxing" of Michigan's stay-at-home restrictions on May 1, when her latest order expires.

"I’ll be able to share a lot more detail about the thought process and our analysis as we go into next week," Whitmer told The Detroit News in an interview.

Later in the day, President Donald Trump tweeted, "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" He issued similar tweets about Minnesota and Virginia. All three states have Democratic governors and have had protests over the governors' stay-at-home policies.

