Detroit — Eight hospitals in southeast Michigan will soon receive a financial boost to help in their fight against the coronavirus.

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation announced Thursday that hospitals in the metro area will receive a portion of $1.5 million committed to supporting caregivers on the "front lines" of the COVID-19 fight.

“We will continue to work through these extremely difficult times with our neighbors, our grantees, and our partners, and rise to the challenges ahead,” said David Egner, president and CEO, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.

The recent commitment to hospitals is part of a larger $6 million investment that includes $1 million in funds for United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, aimed at combating the community effects of the virus.

Local hospitals receiving the funds include:

Ascension Michigan

Beaumont Health

Detroit Medical Center

Henry Ford Health System

McLaren Health Care

St. Joseph Mercy Health System

Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan

Veterans Health Administration – John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

The $1.5 million will be shared with 10 hospitals in western New York.

The foundation has also committed $2.5 million to organizations in southeast Michigan and western New York assisting caregivers, small businesses and entrepreneurs, nonprofits and early childhood care.

