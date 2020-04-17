Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she hopes for "some relaxing" of Michigan's stay-at-home restrictions on May 1, when her latest order expires.

Whitmer made the comment during an appearance on "Good Morning America" Friday morning. Host George Stephanopoulos had asked the first-term Democratic governor about Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's plans to begin reopening his state's economy on May 1.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks about the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan during a press conference in Lansing on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Photo: Governor's office photo)

"I do hope to have some relaxing come May 1, but it's two weeks away and the information and the data and our ability to test is changing so rapidly it's hard to tell precisely where we'll be in a week from now much less two," Whitmer responded.

She also noted that Michigan has the third most COVID-19 deaths nationally.

"We have a unique crisis that is playing out here and we need a unique solution," Whitmer said.

The governor said she wants to make decisions based on science, the facts and what's in the best interest of people's health. A second wave of the virus would be "devastating," she said.

Later in the interview she added,"It's better to be six feet apart right now than six feet under."

"That is the whole point of this," she continued. "We've got to save lives."

On Thursday, Whitmer along with six other Midwest governors, including DeWine, said they will work "in close coordination" in deciding how to reopen the region's economy after shuttering many businesses to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In determining when best to reopen their respective economies, the governors said they will consider the rate of new infections and hospitalizations, the ability to test and trace cases, health care capacity and best practices for social distancing in workplaces.

On April 9, Whitmer extended Michigan's stay-at-home order through April 30. But she also tightened restrictions, banning unnecessary travel between residences and requiring large retail stores to cordon off their garden centers and paint centers.

She also declined to adopt expanded federal guidance on which workers are "critical" and allowed to leave their homes amid the public health crisis.

The revised stay-at-home order drew criticism from Republicans in the Michigan Legislature and GOP members of the U.S. House who said it went to far.

On Wednesday, thousands of people went to Lansing to protest the restrictions.

But Whitmer has said the state needed to tighten its policies to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed and to prevent a resurgence in the number of new cases, which have begun to flatten off in recent days.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 29,263 Thursday with 2,093 deaths.

