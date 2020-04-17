Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said state regulators are investigating a report of bodies that were stored in vacant hospital rooms at the Detroit Medical Center Sinai-Grace hospital.

The bodies were shown in photos shared with CNN earlier this week, and The Detroit News reported last week that COVID19 patients were dying in the Detroit hospital's hallways and nurses were searching for body bags and places to put the dead. Whitmer was asked about the photos during a Friday press conference.

Buy Photo DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in northwest Detroit on January 17, 2019. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

"We want to make sure we've got the facts," said the governor, who added that the state is working to coordinate more cold storage.

The photos obtained by CNN allegedly were shared among emergency room staff and showed bodies stacked inside refrigerated units in the facility's parking lot as well as bodies in vacant hospital rooms.

Whitmer asked viewers to pause for a moment to contemplate what the photos meant.

"There are a lot of inconvenient things about this moment ..., but the fact that we're trying to coordinate ... cold storage for deceased loved ones," she said.

The address came five hours after the governor on Friday said she plans to release more information next week about her plan to reopen Michigan, including details based on the state's regions, economic sectors, and the safety of employees and customers.

"I’ll be able to share a lot more detail about the thought process and our analysis as we go into next week," Whitmer told The Detroit News.

Earlier Friday, the governor announced in a television interview that she hoped for "some relaxing" of Michigan's stay-at-home restrictions on May 1, when her latest stay home order expires.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan reached more than 30,000 Friday with 2,227 deaths.

