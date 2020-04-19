Michigan's has reached 31,424 COVID-19 cases, with 2,391 deaths, as of Sunday.

The number of deaths grew by 83, compared to 81 on Saturday and 134 Friday. Confirmed cases increased by 633 from Saturday, according to numbers released Sunday afternoon by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The rise in cases is slower compared to increases by the thousands weeks before.

Buy Photo Dr. Danielle Leslie carries the COVID-19 test given to a drive-up resident at the Mobile Care Unit outside the Clarkston Medical Group on Thursday, April 2, 2020 (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

On Sunday morning during CNN's "State of the Union," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that Michigan has the third highest death count in the country.

"We are have a disproportionate problem in the state of Michigan and so we can take the same kinds of actions other states have, but it doesn't rise to the challenge we're confined in," Whitmer said. "That's precisely why we have to take a more aggressive stance."

Detroit and Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties, the epicenter of the virus in Michigan, account for 87.6% of COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Southeast Michigan also makes up 76.8% of cases in the state.

Detroit's northwest side is among the areas hardest-hit with the coronavirus, with the most reported cases, according to newly released data from the city, broken down by ZIP code.

The 48235 ZIP code, which includes the Detroit Medical Center's hard-hit Sinai-Grace Hospital, has the highest concentration of cases with 726 people testing positive, as of Saturday. The neighboring 48219 ZIP code has the second highest, with 555 cases.

Detroit continues to lead in numbers in Michigan with 7,604 cases and 618 deaths.

Whitmer said on Sunday that she's 'anxious' to reopen Michigan's economy, but limited testing supplies is holding progressions back.

The state's latest reports show that almost 6,000 tests for COVID-19 were administered, though Whitmer said that's still not enough for conclusive data.

"We need these fundamental supply chain issues addressed so we can ramp up our testing and have some confidence with the numbers and know when it's safe to engage and be able to track folks," Whitmer said.

