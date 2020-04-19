LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Barton Hills — There's no sign that says, "Welcome to Barton Hills Village," and that's how residents like it.

The only straight road is Barton Shore Drive, a shared driveway running under a tunnel of trees that is used to enter the community.

Little would anyone know that at the end of the mile-long road lies Michigan's wealthiest community, one many have never heard of, tucked away just five miles north of downtown Ann Arbor.

There are 140 homes on less than two-square-miles of rolling hills overlooking the Huron River's Barton Pond. No two homes are alike, said Martin Bouma, an area real estate agent for the past 34 years.

"There's sort of an 'old-money' environment," he said. "It doesn't look or feel like any typical neighborhood."

The 100-year-old community has two priorities: its privacy and the trees, said Jan Esch, the village clerk.

The trees play an important role. Not only does the village have some of the nation's oldest and largest oak and yellowwood trees, but the trees also hide the large homes that would be difficult to see outside the winter months. Yet what attracts residents is being near the city.

"We don't have anything. We have residential, open natural space, and the Country Club, which has been there since 1922 as well," said Esch, who has lived in the village for 40 years. "When we developed our master plan, 10 years ago now, a lot of that points toward we’re not anticipating building schools or libraries because we’re so close to the city and yet, when you drive in you feel like you’ve left the city behind."

The community in Ann Arbor Charter Township had 287 residents in 2018, according to census data, with a median household income of $222,917 — the highest in Michigan.

20. Birmingham: This Oakland County community of 21,000 people, formed in 1818 and envisioned as an industrial center like its namesake in England, has a median household income of $117,670, according to the latest census data. Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
19. Bingham Farms: Tucked off Oakland County's Telegraph Road between Franklin and Beverly Hills, Bingham Farms has a median household income of $118,571 among its 1,100 residents, according to census data. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
18. Williamstown Township: Wedged between the city of Williamston and its better-known neighbor Meridian Township, Williamstown's 5,100 residents have a median household income of $119,375, according to the latest census data. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
17. Lodi Township: Washtenaw County's fourth-wealthiest community has nearly 6,500 residents and a median household income of $122,682, according to 2018 census data. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
16. Southfield Township: Incorporated in 1830 as Ossewa Township, its name was changed 17 days later to Southfield Township. Its 14,800 residents have a median household income of $123,510, according to census data. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
15. Webster Township: Washtenaw County's third-wealthiest community boasts "Webster Corners" and was settled by former Finger Lakes, New York resident John Williams, who came with friends and family the promise of more opportunity in 1828. It has a median household income of $123,720 among its 6,700 residents. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
14. Ada Township: Nestled at the convergence of the Grand and Thornapple Rivers, Kent County's Ada was a trading post run in 1821 by Rix Robinson, its first white resident. It now has a median household income of $125,432 among its 14,400 citizens. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
13. Bloomfield Township: Oakland County's first township, it almost completely surrounds Bloomfield Hills. Its 42,200 residents have a median household income of $127,553, according to census data. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
12. Ann Arbor Charter Township: The corporate home of Domino's Pizza, Washtenaw County's second-richest community has a median income of $129,833 among its 4,500 residents. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
11. Huntington Woods: In 1818, the swampy land in this Oakland County community sold for just $1.25 an acre and was used for livestock. The 6,300 residents in its homes now have a median income of $130,417. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
10. Grosse Pointe Farms: This shoreline community on Lake St. Clair, home to The War Memorial community center, has a median income of $132,853 among its population of 9,200. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
9. East Grand Rapids: Not only does this Kent County community of 11,600 have a median household income of $133,982, but at nearly 91 years, residents have the longest life expectancy in Michigan, according to 2018 numbers from the National Center of Health Statistics. Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
8. Oakland Charter Township: One of Michigan's oldest townships, it boasts the Paint Creek trail and a median househould income of $146,492 among its 18,900 people. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
7. The Village of Grosse Pointe Shores, a Michigan City: Yes, the smallest of the Pointes has the longest (and perhaps most pretentious) name, plus 2,900 residents with a median household income of $150,703. David Coates, The Detroit News
6. Village of Franklin: Named after Benjamin Franklin in 1831, its grist mill opened six years later and remains a draw among its 3,300 residents, who have a median household income of $154,079. Virginia Lozano, The Detroit News
5. Orchard Lake Village: Named after the Oakland County lake it surrounds, its centerpiece is Apple Island, an uninhabited sanctuary. About 2,500 residents have a median household income of $171,023. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
4. Lake Angelus City: Michigan's smallest city, with just 265 people, is also among the wealthiest. Surrounding its private Oakland County namesake lake, it has a median income of $171,250. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
3. Bloomfield Hills: When Ellen Booth, the daughter of Detroit News founder James Scripps, and husband George founded Cranbrook School here in 1904, it became a destination. Its 4,000 residents have a median household income of $174,750. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
2. Novi Township: Hard to find and harder to depict, it consists only of the Brookland Farms #1 subdivision, but its 151 residents have a median household income of $175,625, according to the latest census data. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
1. Barton Hills Village: A community planned as the Detroit Edison Co. built hydroelectric dams on the Huron River, this Washtenaw County village of 287 was Michigan's richest by median household income in 2018, at $222,917. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Lots vary in size from a half an acre on the south drive to huge homes sitting on eight acres on the upper north drive. The average lot is two to three acres, said Bouma. 

    "It's a culmination of old little ranches and amazing mansions surrounded around a golf course and it's the land that really makes a difference," said Bouma. "It’s got those beautiful winding roads and all the lots were laid out with purpose and really good privacy. Most houses you can't even see from the road."

    The majority of homes are valued upwards of $1 million. Of the 26 sales in Barton Hills the past five years, 10 homes went for more than $1 million.

    "That's more than a third. You won't see that in any other neighborhood besides Geddes on the east side, but it's not at the same level of privacy," Bouma said. "It's definitely exclusive. Saying you're from Barton Hills really meant something, especially a few decades ago." 

    Dave Brandon, former CEO of Toys 'R' Us and Domino's and onetime athletic director at the University of Michigan, sold his Barton Hills Village home a couple of years ago for $3.75 million, the highest sale in Washtenaw County over the last five years, Bouma said.

    Rich history 

    The 48105 ZIP code area just northwest of Ann Arbor, was used for cattle grazing before it was purchased by the Detroit Edison Company, which built the Barton dam in 1913.

    The company planned to construct a series of hydroelectric dams along the Huron River and in the 1920s used the nearby land to build luxurious estates for its executives to have country homes.

    In 1949, the company hired Walter Esch to be the private community's superintendent. In return, Esch and his family would live on the land for free. Esch worked for the village until his death in 2017. His son David Esch has since been the assistant superintendent of Barton Hills Village. He and his wife, Jan, live in a 1917 farm-style house next door to the childhood home that he shared with nine siblings.

    "Imagine 12 people and one bathroom ... that house still only has one bathroom," said David Esch, 70. "I remember three-minute morning showers.

    Esch said his father "had a great deal of influence on how the community developed and it's a pleasure to carry on that legacy."

    The company shareholders gifted the land to residents in exchange for assuming the responsibility for municipal services. It became an incorporated village in 1973 and has its own police, fire, sewage system and mailing services, which Esch manages with superintendent Jeff Hnatow.

    The village has a double layer of government, a public sector including its nine-member board of trustees, three maintenance workers and three office workers. Police and fire service are covered by Ann Arbor Township.

    There's also the private Barton Hills Maintenance Co. established in 1922 when the neighborhoods were designed. The corporation oversees deed restrictions and approves any changes to the neighborhood through a shareholder vote.

    “When people buy in, people understand that their lot and the deed comes with restrictions and boundaries," said Jan Esch, 67. "The private corporation has the right to preserve things. There’s a sense of things are the way they are and we like it that way.”

    When asked how the community has remained so little known outside of Washtenaw County for decades, Jan Esch said, "We’re actually pleased you say that because it is an unwritten community value."

    The Barton Hills Country Club, which is just as old as the community, was built on 125 acres donated by the president of Detroit Edison. The club has an 18-hole Donald Ross course, practice facilities, a pool, courts and a fitness center. There's a poolside grill and upscale dining and weddings are often held in the grand ballroom.

    Almost 45% of Barton Village residents belong to the club, making up 14% of its 500 members. Membership fees aren't disclosed to just anyone and general manager Barry Garrett would only release information through a board of governors-approved statement.

    "The course is unique in its quiet, pastoral setting with only two homes visible from the course. Views roll as far as the eye can see, while being only minutes from downtown Ann Arbor," he said.

    What keeps them there?

    Ernie Perich moved to Barton Hills Village six years ago but has been a member of the country club since 1997. He said for active golfers like him, all signs pointed to Barton Hills.

    "It’s a spectacular place. From a golfer perspective, it’s an old, classic, beautifully restored course that is the most pleasant four-hour experience," said Perich, who plays about 100 rounds a year there.

    Perich started an advertising agency nearby in 1987 and when the right home was for sale, he decided to move to the village because "it's private, quiet, secluded and about five miles from my office in downtown Ann Arbor," he said.

    Perich said not all his neighbors appreciate the community that has been developed over the past century.

    "It’s had its ups and downs financially and as you drive through the 140 homes, you can see everything from 1,800-square-foot ranches to 14,000-square-foot mansions and there are homes that are mid-century, new builds and homes that have been built on over decades. 

    "You can drive through the neighborhood and see homes from every era. You look over and see, ‘that’s what they were building in 1980 when there was an energy crisis and you didn’t want windows in your homes.' I think that's what makes our community special."

    He purchased a walk-out ranch, custom built in the 1960s, on a lot overlooking Barton Pond. He tore the old house down and built a 3,500-square-feet replacement on top of the original basement.

    "My goal was to build a house that you didn't know when it was built," said Perich, 61. "I feel like I’m Up North when I’m just five minutes from downtown Ann Arbor. It’s been a blessing."

    srahal@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @SarahRahal_

