Detroit — Three Episcopal churches in Metro Detroit have come together to create a $100,000 matching fund with proceeds going to food bank distributors throughout the region.

The Episcopal Diocese of Michigan in Detroit, All Saints' Episcopal Church in Pontiac and Christ Church Cranbrook in Bloomfield Hills have partnered to create the dollar-for-dollar matching fund to support local food banks "experiencing unprecedented demands that are rapidly outstripping their supplies," the diocese said in a release.

“This is a time when we, people of faith, are called to embody our beliefs by giving away a portion of what we have, we are called to love one another as God has loved us,” said Bonnie Perry, the newly consecrated 11th Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan.

The fund has already received more than $30,000 in donations from around the country, and the diocese hopes to meet its $100,000 goal by the end of April.

Those who are interested can contribute to this fund at edomi.org/COVID19relief.

