Michigan reported Monday that 77 additional people died in connection with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 2,468 deaths.

Monday's death tally was the lowest in over two weeks when 77 deaths were reported on April 5.

The state also confirmed 576 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its cumulative total cases to 32,000 but reflecting a continued slowing of the infection rate.

The new case figure was the lowest increase reported in Michigan since late March and 47 fewer than the new cases reported Sunday when the state reached 31,424 COVID-19 cases and 2,391 deaths.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday attributed the slowing rate of infection to the "vast" majority of Michigan businesses and people heeding her stay-home order and other executive actions in response to the virus.

"That's why we see our curve flattening. That's why we see our hospitalizations flattening. Our death toll is still very high," Whitmer told a press conference.

"We are the 10th largest state in the nation, and we've got the third highest death toll. That tells you we've got a uniquely tough problem that we are confronting."

Michigan ranks sixth in the nation for its number of positive COVID cases and third for deaths, behind hard-hit New York and New Jersey, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

Michigan also reported over the weekend a significant bump in the number of patients who have recovered from the virus. The state said there have been 3,237 COVID-19 recoveries through Thursday, up from 433 on the same day last week.

People are considered recovered if they were confirmed to have the virus and survived 30 days from the onset of the illness. The state is updating the recovery number once a week.

"It's a really good thing that we're seeing more and more people recover," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive.

"But the higher recovery rate seems to be associated with the higher infection rate."

The city of Detroit alone accounts for more coronavirus cases and deaths than any county in Michigan. As of Monday, the city had nearly 7,736 cumulative cases and 641 deaths — up 23 deaths since Sunday's report, according to state data.

Detroit's northwest side is among the areas hardest-hit with the coronavirus, with the most reported cases, according to newly released data from the city, broken down by ZIP code.

The Metro Detroit counties of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb make up about 82% of the deaths in Michigan, with 2,030 people having died in southeast Michigan as of Monday.

About 77% of the state’s COVID-19 cases have been reported in the three Metro Detroit counties, but Monday's increase in new cases (354) was the lowest for southeast Michigan since April 12 — a dip that at the time was attributed in part to the holiday Easter/Passover weekend.

The proportion of cases in Metro Detroit has gradually been decreasing as more cases are reported outside the region.

That includes rural areas of the lower peninsula and Upper Peninsula that don't have as much hospital capacity as more populous parts of the state, Khaldun said Monday.

About 45% of those infected in Michigan are men, and 54% are women, while 56% of those who have died are men and 44% are women. About 85% of the deceased are age 60 or older.

Those who have died have ranged in age from 5 to 107, with an average age of about 74 years.

Until recently, the youngest person in Michigan to die in connection with COVID-19 was 20 years old.

But 5-year-old Skylar Herbert died Sunday following two weeks on a ventilator after developing a rare form of meningitis and brain swelling in connection to her coronavirus infection.

