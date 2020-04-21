The state of Michigan Tuesday said it would select a different vendor and software platform for the management of thousands of data points related to Michigan's coronavirus contact tracing project.

The change comes after Republican operatives criticized the choice of a company with connections to dozens of Democratic candidates to manage the data. Public health officials use contact tracing to identify individuals who may have come into contact with an infected person and subsequently collect more information about them, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The contract should have been approved by the State Emergency Operations Center, but was not, said Tiffany Brown, a spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"The state is committed to ensuring this important tracing work can begin quickly to help save lives, while also ensuring that public health data is safe and secure," Brown said in a Tuesday afternoon email.

As recently as Thursday, the state told The Detroit News no final decision had been made about which software company would be used for its enhanced COVID-19 contact tracing project.

But the state announced Monday the voter/individual contact platform Every Action VAN had been selected to help track information and contacts and organize phone banking related to coronavirus research and response. EveryAction is contracted with the state through a third party called Great Lakes Community Engagement, which specializes in political outreach campaigns.

The state's contact tracing efforts essentially consist of determining who a COVID-19-positive individual may have been in contact with and calling that person up to inform them of exposure and ask them about any symptoms.

Every Action’s CEO Stu Trevelyan is also chief executive of NGP VAN, according to his Twitter profile. The companies differ in that EveryAction handles nonprofit, corporate and government markets while NGP VAN works with campaigns, said EveryAction spokesman Max Kamin-Cross said.

NGP VAN bills itself as the “leading technology provider to Democratic and progressive campaigns and organizations.” It has provided campaign services to several state and national Democratic candidates, including Whitmer's 2018 gubernatorial campaign, according to state records.

EveryAction’s selection immediately raised alarm among Republicans, who questioned the selection process and claimed the partnership would allow Democratic candidates access to the medical information of individuals across the state.

“In addition to the fact that a partisan company should not be handling a public health crisis, the Michigan Republican Party is extremely concerned with how this data will be used,” said Laura Cox, chairwoman for the Michigan Republican Party. “The fact that there is now the possibility that it will be utilized for partisan ends is deeply troubling.”

GOP state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron sent a letter Tuesday to Whitmer questioning the use of the company.

“I want to know how Gov. Whitmer’s administration decided to hire this company without a competitive bid process, or letting the Legislature — charged with ensuring accountability within state government — know about it,” said Hernandez, chairman for the House Appropriations Committee. “I want to know what safeguards the governor has in place to ensure the information gathered during this COVID-19 response doesn’t wind up in the hands of any campaigns."

The state did not respond Tuesday to questions from The News about the contract, but it denied the contract with Every Action VAN would be exploited in an interview with the Michigan Information & Research Service.

The state has "a strict data use agreement that only allows the data collected to be used for this contact tracing project,” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin told MIRS.

“…we feel this is a nonpartisan choices also used by the Michigan Non-Profit Association,” she said, noting the state’s “overwhelming consideration” was using a ready software product capable of handling the contact tracing project.

Sutfin told MIRS the state wasn't required to have a competitive bid to secure the contract during a state of emergency.

Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Monday the state has trained more than 2,200 volunteers to help with contact tracing. Over the last couple of weeks, 130 Department of Health and Human Services staffers contacted 12,000 coronavirus-positive residents.

“Contact tracing is an essential public health tool and will help determine and limit the spread of COVID-19 in our state,” Khaldun said in a statement. “This effort is also giving Michiganders an important way to contribute to crisis response and we appreciate their willingness to step up for their communities, pitching in selflessly for work that will help us all.”

According to its website, EveryAction has offered organizing and fundraising tools to nonprofits such as Rock the Vote, Autism Society, Greenpeace, United Nations Foundation and Planned Parenthood.

“As a software company our CRM tools are used by a large number of nonprofits, governments, and corporations to manage their contacts with people,” Kamin-Cross said Tuesday. “Each client owns their own data; we are not a data company. We are proud to be helping reduce the number of coronavirus deaths.”

