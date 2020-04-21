Michigan health officials reported Tuesday 232 more deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's tally to 2,700.

Tuesday's report was higher than recent days because it included 95 older deaths identified by comparing death certificate data to the state's registry of laboratory-confirmed cases. These deaths might have occurred days or weeks earlier.

The state also confirmed 967 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing its cumulative total cases to 32,967.

The new case figure was the highest daily increase in Michigan since last Thursday and 381 more than the new cases reported Monday, when the state reached 32,000 cases and reported 77 new deaths.

Michigan continued to rank sixth in the nation for its number of COVID cases and third for deaths, trailing hard-hit New York and New Jersey, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday attributed the state's slowing rate of infection to the majority of businesses and people heeding her stay-home order in response to the virus.

"Our death toll is still very high. We are the 10th largest state in the nation, and we've got the third-highest death toll. That tells you we've got a uniquely tough problem that we are confronting," Whitmer said in Lansing.

Michigan's epicenter continues to be the southeastern region of the state, with 76% of cases and 83% of deaths reported in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties, including Detroit, according to state data.

About 85% of Michigan's deaths have been people age 60 years and older with an median age of 75.

State officials are starting to focus more resources on outbreaks in Michigan's "congregate" facilities — a category that includes the state's 458 nursing homes.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said Monday that officials are aware of at least 243 congregate facilities with outbreaks of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 as of April 15. She called the trend "very concerning."

Congregate facilities include adult foster care, group homes, homeless shelters, independent living facilities, long-term care facilities, nursing homes, prisons and juvenile justice facilities.

The state has started requiring every skilled nursing facility to report suspected COVID-19 cases to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and next week expects to add more reporting requirements for all long-term care facilities, Khaldun said.

This new reporting requirement reflects an executive order issued last week by Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.

The facilities previously only had to report outbreaks of respiratory illness to local health departments, which then report the data to the state agency, said Lynn Sutfin, a Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman.

New teams of local health department staff, epidemiologists and clinicians will begin working closely with facilities to ensure they are following best infection-prevention protocols and testing residents appropriately for COVID-19.

"We are finalizing guidance to these facilities, and these teams should be available to them in the coming week. We will prioritize facilities based on need," Sutfin said.

The state also said it is organizing regional "hubs" with the infrastructure and protective gear for staff in place to care for nursing home residents with COVID-19 who don't need to be hospitalized but whose nursing facilities are "unable to safely care" for them, Khaldun said.

Sutfin said the department has offered the designation of a COVID-19 Regional Hub to a number of facilities across the state with the highest density in the hot spots.

Facilities were required to agree to conditions of participation and to provide information, such as facility floor plans, to the agency to attest that appropriate safety standards could be met, Sutfin said.

She said the department would likely provide more information on the number of facilities and names later this week.

