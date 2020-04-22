A memorial fund has been launched in honor of a 5-year-old girl who this week was the first child with COVID-19 to die in Michigan, officials said Wednesday.

The Detroit Public Safety Foundation has partnered with the city of Detroit, Detroit Police Department, Detroit Fire Department and relatives to establish the Skylar Herbert Memorial Fund through Chemical Bank.

Skylar Herbert (Photo: Courtesy of the Herbert family)

Skylar died Sunday after spending two weeks on a ventilator. She had tested positive for COVID-19 in March and later developed a rare form of meningitis and brain swelling.

The girl was the daughter of two first-responders; her father serves with the Detroit Fire Department for 18 years and her mother with the Detroit Police Department for 25 years.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of support for Skylar’s family and the generosity of the community," safety foundation officials said in a statement. "The Detroit Police Department and Detroit Fire Department appreciate the support as they all mourn the loss of this member of their public safety family."

The account established with Chemical Bank is the only official one for the family, coordinators said.

Contributions should be made payable to the Skylar Herbert Memorial Fund through Chemical Bank, 333 W. Fort Street, Suite 100, Detroit, MI 48226.

Donations also can be made through the Detroit Public Safety Foundation website.

