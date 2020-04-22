A day after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed the layoffs of more than a quarter of her work force, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is poised to take similar action within state government as tax revenues plummet in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gongwer News Service reported Wednesday that the governor is likely to formally notify on Tuesday afternoon some state employees of temporary layoffs similar to furloughs. Some employees have already been told they will be laid off for 10 days over two pay periods, according to Gongwer.

The governor's office said Tuesday it had no details to share at this point. The state budget office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the layoffs.

Buy Photo Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

In early April, the state said it was looking at a “wide range of scenarios” that could blow a $1 billion to $3 billion hole in this year’s budget that ends Sept. 30 and a $1 billion to $4 billion hole in next year’s.

The current year budget is a little less than $60 billion while next year’s proposed budget totals $61.9 billion. School aid and general fund monies, funded by state tax dollars, account for roughly $26 billion of next year's budget. Federal money comprises most of the rest.

Early in the pandemic, Whitmer froze new hires and discretionary spending. On Monday, she said would take a 10% cut in her annual salary of $159,300 and asked her senior executive staff to take a 5% cut. Whitmer also gets a yearly $54,000 expense allowance.

Nessel on Tuesday issued temporary layoff notices to more than 100 employees.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks about the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan during a press conference in Lansing on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Photo: Governor's office photo)

"While certain areas of the Department’s legal work have dramatically increased as a result of this emergency, other areas have slowed," Nessel's spokeswoman Kelly Rossman-McKinney said in a statement.

"The staff at this department do amazing work on behalf of the people of this State every single day. We will continue to do that, regardless of the challenges that arise in the future.”

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/22/michigan-begins-temporary-layoffs-whitmer-nessel-covid-19-pandemic/3002888001/