Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday she expects to roll out a plan Friday for a short-term extension of her statewide stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

During a news briefing, Whitmer said there are "reasons for cautious optimism" and that some restrictions could be loosened in the state. But that will come only if facts and data support it, she said.

Whitmer's tightened stay home order, which prompted a protest of 4,000 demonstrators in cars and on foot last week, is scheduled to expire April 30. Republican legislators have argued the governor needs their approval to extend the stay home order, but legal advisers have argued that a 1945 law allows her to extend it unilaterally.

Michigan's stay home, stay safe order is working, she said, but the state remains in the top five for the country in the overall number of deaths from COVID-19.

The state death toll Wednesday reached 2,813 and an overall confirmed case total of 33,966.

