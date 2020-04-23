More than 134,000 people filed for unemployment last week, a significant downturn from the prior three weeks, but a number that does not yet reflect the lay off of more than 3,000 state employees and more than 6,000 hospital workers this week.

The additional 134,119 unemployment claims between April 12 and 18 bring the state total to roughly 1.18 million — nearly a quarter of the state's workforce — since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in Michigan.

In the month and a half since Michigan identified its first coronavirus cases March 10, unemployment claims have climbed 128,006 between March 15 and 21, 304,335 between March 22 and 28, 388,554 between March 29 and April 4, and 219,320 between April 5 and 11.

Nationally, 4.4 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the five-week total to 810,000 million Americans who have filed for unemployment, according to the Associated Press.

The uptick in filings came as the state's Unemployment Insurance Agency struggled to keep up with a website that continued to crash or move at a maddeningly slow pace.

Last month, the state asked claimants to file during off hours between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., then asked individuals to file based on the first letter of their last name. People with a last name starting with A-L file on Monday and Wednesday, while those with a last name from M-Z file on Tuesday and Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the state had paid out roughly $825 million to more than 800,000 workers.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the temporary layoff or furlough of roughly 2,900 state employees. The Department of State furloughed another 900 employees to address an expected $1 billion to $3 billion hole in the state budget from lost tax revenue.

Those state employees were automatically enrolled in the state's unemployment system, ruffling the feathers of at least one GOP lawmaker who argued state employees shouldn't have favored status over those waiting weeks to file.

Some of the state's biggest hospital systems also have announced permanent and temporary layoffs this week to address lost revenue due to the cancellation of elective procedures, the closure of outpatient clinics and the high cost of personal protective equipment.

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System will furlough 2,800 employees, while Beaumont Health will lay off 2,475 and permanently eliminate another 450 positions.

Trinity Health system furloughed 2,500 employees at its eight Michigan hospitals about three weeks ago, and the eight-hospital Detroit Medical Center announced last week it had furloughed 480 employees.

