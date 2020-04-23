Michigan reported 164 additional deaths stemming from the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll due to the illness COVID-19 to 2,977.

State officials said Thursday's tally included 55 older deaths identified by comparing death certificate data to the state's registry of laboratory-confirmed cases. These deaths might have occurred days or weeks earlier.

The state also confirmed 1,325 new cases on Thursday, bringing its cumulative total cases to 35,291, according to state data.

The new case figure was the highest daily increase in Michigan since April 14 and 326 more than the new cases reported Wednesday, when the state reached 33,966 cases and 2,813 deaths.

Michigan's rate of infection has been leveling off, and the state dropped in rank to seventh in the nation for its number of COVID-19 cases.

But Michigan still ranks third for deaths behind New York (nearly 19,500 deaths) and New Jersey (over 5,100 deaths), according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

Buy Photo Workers are seen in a side view mirror at the new rapid-testing site in the parking lot of Henry Ford Centennial Library in Dearborn. (Photo: Kevin Hardy - The Detroit News)

Michigan's epicenter in the pandemic has been been the southeastern region of the state, with 75% of the state's cases and 82.5% of deaths reported in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties, including Detroit, according to state data through Thursday.

But a smaller portion of Wednesday's new cases came from Metro Detroit, making up 55% of that day's new reported cases. That figure grew Thursday when 63%

Michigan hospitals that experienced the heaviest surge of COVID patients have experienced a leveling off and are now discharging more COVID patients than they are admitting, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive. Fewer are in intensive care.

“As I've said before, different parts of the state may see cases of COVID-19 rise at different times, so we are not yet out of the woods," Khaldun said Wednesday.

"We're closely monitoring the entire state, making sure we're ready for any surge in cases and preparing to especially support our hospitals — particularly the ones in rural areas."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she sees ​​reasons for "cautious optimism" but is planning for a short-term extension of her statewide stay-at-home order, with details expected to come Friday.

"We need to keep it up. I'm hoping to say more on when we can start loosening restrictions as soon as Friday of this week," Whitmer said.

mburke@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/23/michigan-nears-3-000-covid-19-deaths-cases-rise/3013458001/