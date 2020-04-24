The body of a 6-year-old boy who went missing with his father on a fishing trip last month in southeast Michigan has been recovered, state officials said.

Jaxon Oaks (Photo: MSP)

A relative who had been searching for Jaxon Oaks spotted a body in the Huron River on Friday, Michigan State Police said in a statement.

Members of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources helped retrieve the body, which was identified as Jaxon, according to the release.

He and his father, Justin Oaks, vanished March 29 from the Downriver Marina while fishing in the Huron River between Lake Erie and the Interstate 75 overpass, investigators have said.

They never returned, and authorities launched an extensive search. Their boat was later found overturned in the Huron River.

Justin Oaks' body was pulled from the water near the mouth of Lake Erie on April 13, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/24/body-missing-boy-found-huron-river/3025170001/