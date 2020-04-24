Lansing — The Republican-led Legislature plans to hold a rare Friday session to create an oversight committee to assess Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's response to the state's coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate also planned to approve bills that would limit the governor's emergency authority — legislation that Whitmer has promised to veto. Both chambers expect to have certain screening protocol in place, including symptom questionnaires and temperature checks, for anyone entering the Capitol.

Session is scheduled to start roughly an hour before the governor plans to announce a short-term extension to her stay-home order, which ends April 30.

The current order prompted a protest called Operation Gridlock last week at the Capitol, when more than 4,000 demonstrators rallied to oppose her tightened restrictions. Those restrictions included bans on travel to second homes, motorized boating, landscaping and in-person purchases of gardening and home improvement supplies at big box stores.

Buy Photo Michigan state senators voted Tuesday to extend for 23 days Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's state of emergency prompted by the spread of the coronavirus. April 7, 2020 (Photo: Craig Mauger / The Detroit News)

Legal experts and elected officials disagree over whether Whitmer can extend the stay-home order past April 30 without legislative approval.

Republican legislators have argued the governor needs their approval to extend the stay home order under the 1976 Emergency Management Act, but legal advisers have argued that a 1945 law allows her to extend it unilaterally. Critics have contended the 1945 law only applies to riots.

Whitmer would need an extension from the Legislature, however, to extend liability protections for health care workers since that provision falls under the Emergency Management Act.

The legislation that will be considered by the Senate Friday would shorten the window under which a governor could declare a state of emergency under the Emergency Management Act from 28 days to 14 and repeal the governor's emergency powers act from 1945 completely. Whitmer has vowed to veto the bills.

Barrett also has introduced other legislation to curb Whitmer's powers but that is not expected to be considered Friday.

Those bills would amend the 1945 law and the Emergency Management Act to prohibit the governor from banning during an emergency "the sale or purchase of firearms, ammunition, or other weapons."

The legislation also would allow police to issue a civil fine for violation of an executive order instead of a misdemeanor penalty.

The penalty for a misdemeanor is a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail but the legislation would limit a civil infraction fine to $250.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/24/gop-led-legislature-holds-rare-friday-session-curb-governor-emergency-powers/3018575001/