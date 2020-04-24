Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to issue a short-term extension of her stay-home order at an 11 a.m. press conference Friday, according to her office.

It was not yet clear how far into May the order would be extended.

Whitmer has said even with a short-term extension she hopes to relax some of the restrictions in her current stay-home order, which is scheduled to expire Thursday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Photo: MSP)

The current order prompted a protest called Operation Gridlock last week at the Capitol, when more than 4,000 demonstrators rallied to oppose her tightened restrictions. Those restrictions included bans on travel to second homes, motorized boating, landscaping and in-person purchases of gardening and home improvement supplies at big box stores.

During a press conference in the midst of last week's rally, Whitmer said, "We know that this demonstration is going to come at a cost to people's health" because some rally participants mingled outside of their cars and ignored social distancing requirements.

"The sad irony here is that the protest was that they don't like being in this stay-home order, and they may have just created a need to lengthen it," she continued. "...Just by congregating, they've made that a real possibility."

There is debate over whether Whitmer would need legislative approval to extend the stay-home order past April 30.

Republican legislators have argued the governor needs their approval to extend the stay home order under the 1976 Emergency Management Act, but legal advisers have argued that a 1945 law allows her to extend it unilaterally. Critics have contended the 1945 law only applies to riots.

However, to extend liability protections for health care workers — a priority Whitmer has highlighted in press conferences — the governor would need legislative approval under the Emergency Management Act.

The GOP-led Legislature is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Friday to approve a resolution to create an oversight committee to assess Whitmer's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Michigan.

The Senate also plans to vote on bills that would limit the governor's emergency powers.

