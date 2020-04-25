The state will receive $124.6 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for emergency protective measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The assistance was made available under the major disaster declaration President Donald Trump issued March 27.

With the money, Michigan Department of Technology/Management & Budget will be able to buy and distribute personal protective equipment, durable medical equipment and supplies.

The grant will also cover the cost to decontaminate supplies required for frontline workers and emergency responders in the state.

“FEMA, along with the entire federal family, remain committed to supporting the state of Michigan in their efforts to combat this pandemic,” FEMA Region 5 Administrator James K. Joseph said. “These expedited funds will help the state of Michigan keep frontline workers healthy and safe as they continue their heroic response to COVID-19.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides funding to local government jurisdictions and eligible private nonprofits for the repair, replacement, or restoration of disaster-damaged infrastructure as well as costs incurred for debris removal, disaster cleanup and emergency actions taken to protect lives or property.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/25/fema-awards-124-6-m-state-covid-19-pandemic-response/3026516001/