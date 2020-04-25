Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist on Saturday lambasted the wearing of what appeared to be a Confederate flag on the floor of the state senate and called it “appalling and disgusting.”

Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist speaks out on the recent use of the Confederate flag by #covid19 quarantine protestors and by a Senator on the Senate floor. #PoliticsNationpic.twitter.com/GtnI8OE34Q — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) April 25, 2020

“As a black man, as the first black Lt. Governor in the history of the state of Michigan … it was appalling and disgusting to see a Confederate flag chosen as the face mask of a sitting state senator,” Gilchrist said on the Saturday evening edition of Rev. Al Sharpton's show on MSNBC.

The state senator, Ida Republican Dale Zorn, apologized on Friday that the face mask was not a Confederate flag, but said he knew it "would raise his eyebrows."

Later in the interview, Gilchrist took aim at some of the protestors on the state capitol last week when a few Confederate flags were spotted.

More: Whitmer to protesters: Rally will 'come at cost to people's health'

More: Police, health officials rebut Whitmer's claims about ambulance protest problems

“This was not about protesting orders to stay home and stay safe because the science shows that’s how we will actually get ahead of this virus,” he said. “This was about politics. This was about partisanship. That was a Trump rally. People were there brandishing automatic weapons.”

Gilchrist said he was disappointed that the Republican senate leadership hasn’t disciplined or censured the state senator over the Confederate facemask issue.

“To openly choose to wear a symbol of bigotry, hatred, racism, oppression in this moment when people need to come together in the state of Michigan and across the country is reprehensible and unacceptable,” he said.

"This is a time for unity. It is everybody versus COVID-19. We need all hands on deck and to chose to do something like that sends the wrong message."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/25/garlin-gilchrist-blasts-state-senator-mask-resembling-confederate-flag/3029095001/