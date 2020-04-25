Michigan reported 189 additional deaths tied to the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the state's death toll to 3,274.

The number of fatalities is an increase from the day before when Michigan reported 108 deaths due to COVID-19, exceeding 3,000.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases decreased. The state also confirmed 562 new cases Saturday, bringing its cumulative total cases to 37,274, according to state data.

The update in cases comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended her stay-at-home order through May 15, while lifting certain restrictions on businesses and outdoor activities.

The country's 10th most-populated state continues to rank third in deaths related to the virus; however, cases of COVID-19 are beginning to plateauing in Michigan, the governor said.

The state's fatality rate from the virus is at 9% and the average age of those who have died from the virus is 76 years, according to the state.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus is up to 8,342.

Under the new order, some Michigan businesses can reopen as big-box stores have cordoned off sections such as garden centers. The governor is also allowing people to participate in activities such as golf and motorized boating as long as they observe social distancing rules to remain six feet apart and wear masks.

Detroit ranks the hardest-hit city in the state. The city added 81 new coronavirus-related deaths Saturday bringing the total to 897, Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair said.

Detroit also added 88 new confirmed cases, bringing Detroit's total number to 8,559 cases.

"Those numbers should not be taken as reflective of the actual trend, because we typically get fewer laboratory test results on weekends," Fair said in a statement.

She said the overwhelming number of deaths reported are at least one-to-three weeks old, with the oldest dating back to March 28. Weekly reported deaths based on the date of death are a more accurate indication of declining trends, she said.

Detroit has 180 reported deaths this past week.

"That is down from 250 reported deaths the previous week, April 9 - April 15," Fair said. "We are encouraged that the trend in the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 appears to be decreasing."

