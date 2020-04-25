Lansing — Sen. Dale Zorn wore what appeared to be a Confederate flag mask onto the Senate floor Friday during a contentious session over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers.

Zorn, R-Ida, told WLNS that the red face covering with white stars inside of thick blue stripes was not the Confederate flag, but said he knew it “would raise some eyebrows.”

His wife made it for him, he told WLNS, and said it was more similar the Tennessee or Kentucky flag.

A screengrab of WLNS video of Sen. Dale Zorn on the Senate floor in Lansing Friday, April 25, 2020. (Photo: WLNS News)

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, does not believe the mask was the Confederate flag, his spokeswoman Amber McCann said.

The News was not able to immediately reach Zorn Saturday morning.

“Even if it was a Confederate flag, we should be talking about teaching our national history in schools and that’s part of our national history and it's something we can’t just throw away because it is part of our history," Zorn told WLNS.

"If we want to make sure that the atrocities that happened during that time doesn’t happen again we should be teaching it. Our kids should know what that flags stand for.”

When WLNS reporter Kiyerra Lake asked Zorn what the flag stood for, he said “the Confederacy.”

At some point, Zorn removed the mask during the session.

“I respect this institution and I didn’t want my actions to cause a negative effect to the institution,” he told WLNS.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, said he was "at a loss for words."

"I'm just really disappointed to see him make a choice that is deeply hurtful to so many people," Ananich said "Additionally, when he was called out for it, he didn't seem to even understand or acknowledge what the problem was.

"At a time when tensions are high and Michiganders are dying, this is a terrible distraction from the conversations we are having about how to save more lives." Ananich added.

Zorn's comments came as the GOP-led Senate voted along party lines to approve a bill limiting the emergency powers of the governor and create an oversight committee to assess the governor's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/25/senator-denies-mask-confederate-flag-but-acknowledges-would-raise-some-eyebrows/3025863001/