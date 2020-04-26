Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Sunday that implements a number of safety measures for grocery stores and pharmacies to protect consumers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief among them:

► Customers are strongly encouraged to wear a face over their nose and mouth when entering a food establishment.

► Grocery stores and pharmacies must allocate at least two hours a week of shopping time for vulnerable populations.

► If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the establishment must notify other employees without infringing on a worker’s private personal-health related information.

The governor’s latest executive order also outline strategies food establishments and pharmacies must take to reduce exposure to COVID-19.

► Require checkout employees to wear some form of covering over their nose and mouth, such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandana, or handkerchief;

► Ensure that both employees and customers remain at least six feet apart to the maximum extent possible;

► Close self-serve prepared food stations such as salad bars and eliminate free samples and tasting stations;

► Adopt procedures to meet the environmental cleaning guidelines set by the CDC, including by cleaning and disinfecting frequent touchpoints throughout the day such as point of sale terminals at registers, shopping carts, and shopping baskets;

► Prohibit employees who are sick from reporting to work and send employees home if they display symptoms of COVID-19;

► Accommodate employees who fall within a vulnerable population by providing lower-exposure work assignments or giving them the option to take an unpaid leave of absence with a return date coinciding with the end of the states of emergency and disaster.

► Develop and implement a daily screening program, as described herein, for all staff upon or just prior to reporting to work sites.

