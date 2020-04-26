An undated electron microscope image shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (Photo: NIAID-RML)

Michigan's death total increased by 41 from Saturday to Sunday while cases increased by 575.

The total number of fatalities in Michigan is at 3,315 and the total number cases is 37,778.

The number of COVID-19 deaths decreased by about 148 from Saturday, but there generally have been lags in cases and deaths reported to the state on the weekends.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended her stay-at-home order through May 15, while lifting certain restrictions on businesses and outdoor activities.

Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Friday that the state's course on stay-home orders won't be based on any single day's data, but a sustained decrease.

“We’re going to be looking at rolling averages — seven-day averages, 14-day averages, making sure that they are continuing to overall be trending down obviously," Khaldun said. "We're also going to be looking at things like percent positivity, so as we test more, a lower percentage of people actually being positive."

Check back for updates.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/26/state-reports-more-than-40-new-deaths-575-new-covid-19-cases/3030086001/