Lansing — Deaths linked to the novel coronavirus in Michigan hit 3,407 Monday, as the state recorded 92 new fatalities.

The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday was 432, putting the overall total at 38,210. Monday's daily total for new cases was the lowest in more than a month.

Likewise, the seven-day average for new cases in a 24-hour period dropped for the third straight seven-day period.

Michigan ranks seventh nationally for its total number of COVID-19 cases but ranks third in deaths behind New York and New Jersey, according to tracking by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggested Monday that the next sector of businesses to have COVID-19 restrictions lifted could be construction and "outdoor enterprises."

Whitmer told Politico Monday that her next move to alter her previous stay-at-home order could come in the next days after she just revised her order Friday.

"I would anticipate in the coming days, if our trajectory of hospitalizations continues to go down and our ability to test continues to go up, that we’ll go into the next low risk category," Whitmer said.

"And that might include some construction, for instance. It might include some additional outdoor enterprises that are currently forbidden."

Michigan has had some of the most aggressive measures to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

But last week, Whitmer began allowing motorized boating and golfing and permitted certain "low risk" businesses to resume operations, such as lawn services, garden shops, landscapers and nurseries, as long as they follow "enhanced" social-distancing protocols.

Southeast Michigan has been hit hardest by the virus, with about 74% of the state's COVID cases reported in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

