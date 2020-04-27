People who have personal protection orders that expire before June 1 do not have to take action to extend them, as the Michigan Supreme Court extended all active orders to July 21 during the coronavirus outbreak, which has thinned office operations in government offices across the state.

There are 16,000 active protection orders in Michigan, a state of about 10 million people.

“Hearing requests for Personal Protection Orders are a critical function of courts statewide, and those orders provide relief to thousands of vulnerable residents,” said Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack in a statement. “Protecting public health does not have to come at the price of losing a PPO, and this extension will assure that all survivors remain protected.”

The Supreme Court's action comes via administrative order 2020-11, issued Monday.

But the automatic extension does not mean that people are locked into them.

"Nothing in this order prohibits a petitioner from consenting to termination of the personal protection order," it reads.

"Concurrently" with the order, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday issued executive order 2020-63, requiring courts and law enforcement agencies to modify orders that would have expired between April 27 and June 1 to July 21.

“The last thing a protected individual should have to worry about in this crisis is how to extend a PPO," McCormack's statement said.

