Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggested Monday morning that some of the next businesses to see loosened COVID-19 restrictions could be construction and "outdoor enterprises."

Michigan's first-term Democratic governor made the comments during an interview with Politico. She also said her next move to alter her previous stay-at-home order could come in the next days.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer interviews with Politico on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Photo: Screenshot)

"I would anticipate in the coming days, if our trajectory of hospitalizations continues to go down and our ability to test continues to go up, that we’ll go into the next low risk category," Whitmer said. "And that might include some construction, for instance. It might include some additional outdoor enterprises that are currently forbidden."

The governor didn't provide further specifics.

On Friday, Whitmer extended stay-at-home order through May 15 while lifting some of the restrictions.

The order generally requires people to stay inside their homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus unless they have essential reasons for leaving. But last week, Whitmer allowed individuals to travel between two residences in the state and permitted motorized boating and golfing.

She also permitted lawn services, garden shops, landscapers and nurseries to begin operating as long as they follow "enhanced" social-distancing rules.

Whitmer has another press conference scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday.

"We had the strictest Stay Home, Stay Safe policy in the nation and last week, I loosened it a little bit," Whitmer said Monday morning. "This week, I’m going to lay out the criteria ... which we’re using to assess the inherent risk of a particular sector of our economy, the protocols necessary to bring down the risk and to start to move that dial a little bit.”

During the Politico interview, she also mentioned a potential regional approach to loosening restrictions. Some parts of the state don't have the same pressures that other parts do, she said.

"All of these factors go into the inherent risk and that’s what will be driving decisions," Whitmer added.

As of Sunday, 74% of Michigan's COVID-19 cases were in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

The state now has 37,778 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,315 deaths linked to it, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan has the seventh most cases among all U.S. states, according to tracking by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

