There're no Angels. At least, not Blue Angels. Not Wednesday in Detroit.

Word broke Monday that the U.S.Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team would be zipping over the city as part of America Strong, a joint effort with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds designed to honor the front-liners in the battle against COVID-19.

The Blue Angels' schedule, however, is written in smoke until it's chiseled in stone.

"Those were preliminary plans, and they got leaked," said Petty Officer Cody Hendrix, a Blue Angels spokesman.

Buy Photo The Blue Angels could soon be flying above Detroit in celebration of front-line workers. (Photo: John L. Russell, Special to The Detroit News)

A Detroit flyover remains in the works, he said, and the date will be posted 48 hours before the six F/A-18 Hornets streak across the sky.

The Blue Angels will hit up to three major cities per day, he said, depending on their closeness to one another. Tuesday's flight of both the Blue Angeles and Thunderbirds covered New York City, Trenton, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no flights were scheduled for Wednesday.

