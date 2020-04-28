The M22 Challenge, a run-bike-paddle endurance event, which was to be held June 13, has been canceled this year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The event will return June 12, 2021, according to its website.

The M-22 Challenge is held at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. It's a three-part challenge: a 2.5 mile run, followed by a 17-mile bike ride, followed by a 2.5 mile paddle.

Organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

