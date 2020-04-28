Walker – A black bear nicknamed Yogi was struck and killed Tuesday on a highway ramp in the Grand Rapids area, police said.

The bear, an adult male weighing roughly 250 pounds, had been spotted for a few years in Walker. He was hit by a large truck on a ramp leading to westbound Interstate 96.

“There were no injuries to the occupants of the vehicle. … RIP Big Fella,” Walker police said on Facebook.

Police said they were in regular contact last year with state wildlife officials about Yogi’s presence.

“Yogi was a wanderer, and black bears can have a home territory of several miles,” police said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/28/rip-big-fella-bear-near-grand-rapids-killed-truck/111634250/