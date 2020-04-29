Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will allow the construction industry to get back to work May 7, a spokesman for the governor confirmed Wednesday morning.

The Michigan Information & Research Service (MIRS News) first reported the date on Tuesday. Zack Pohl, a Whitmer spokesman, confirmed the report.

"No one should be surprised that the governor would open a lower risk field like she has said at previous press conferences," Pohl said in a statement.

Buy Photo More construction is framed through the windows of the parking structure on 11 mile, east of Main Street in Royal Oak, Michigan on April 14, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Earlier this week, Whitmer said residential and commercial construction and additional outdoor enterprises would be among the next businesses to reopen after the governor effectively shut down the state's economy to the stem the spread of COVID-19 on March 23. Michigan's stay-at-home order stopped many construction projects that weren't deemed "essential."

Last week, Whitmer permitted lawn services, garden shops, landscapers and nurseries to begin operating again as long as they follow "enhanced" social-distancing rules.

Sandy K. Baruah, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber, touted the news Wednesday that Whitmer will reopen the construction industry.

“The continued pragmatic and safe measures to get Michigan back to work that Gov. Whitmer is taking, such as opening up the construction sector on May 7, aligns with the Chamber’s point of view for reactivating the economy in phases,” Baruah said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Senate approved two resolutions that asked Whitmer to ease additional restrictions.

The Senate formally urged Whitmer to expand the number of people who can go to work during the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow elective procedures in hospitals.

Both the House and Senate are expected to meet Wednesday morning as they consider a request from the governor to extend her emergency declaration 28 days. The declaration currently expires Friday.

