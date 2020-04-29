The Michigan Court of Claims on Wednesday denied a motion for a preliminary injunction by several state residents who claimed that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive actions related to the pandemic infringe on their constitutional rights.

A federal lawsuit filed this month against state officials argued provisions of her stay-at-home order were “arbitrary, capricious, irrational and abusive,” and said “the individual plaintiffs are prohibited from traveling freely within the state of Michigan, visiting family and friends, attending to or utilizing their privately owned property, and visiting their significant others.”

In his opinion and order Wednesday, Michigan Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray said constitutional rights are “subject to reasonable regulation by the state.”

The judge noted “the speed at which the virus spread was well known at the time the stay-at-home provision was implemented."

"It is true that this measure is a severe one, and greatly restricts each of our liberties to move about as we see fit, as we do in normal times," Murray said. "But the governor determined that severe measures were necessary, and had to be quickly implemented to prevent the uncontrolled spreading of the virus.”

David Helms, the attorney who filed the federal lawsuit, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.

The filing claimed that Roscommon County resident Jerry Frost had been unable to visit his girlfriend of 14 years because they don’t reside in the same household and the restrictions constituted a violation of his right to associate. Contender’s Tree and Lawn Specialists Inc. in Oakland County, owned by Steve Martinko, also had to close amid spring chemical application after the business bought supplies for the work, according to the lawsuit.

Murray noted Wednesday that Whitmer has since issued an executive order “easing some of the very restrictions challenged by plaintiffs, and has indicated more lifting of restrictions are imminent. Plaintiffs have not shown a substantial likelihood of success on the merits in their challenge to the executive order restrictions.”

He acknowledged the residents’ rights as important but added “those liberty interests are, and always have been, subject to society’s interests — society being our fellow residents."

"They — our fellow residents — have an interest to remain unharmed by a highly communicable and deadly virus, and since the state entered the Union in 1837, it has had the broad power to act for the public health of the entire state when faced with a public crisis,” he wrote.

Murray went on to address the plaintiffs' argument about a narrower order or quarantining only those who have the virus.

“… The governor’s concerns were not limited to what was most convenient or palatable at the time, as she also had to protect, to the extent possible, the health and safety of all Michigan residents and to not overburden the health care system,” he wrote.

The judge said “entry of a preliminary injunction would be more detrimental to the public than it would to plaintiffs.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel welcomed the decision Wednesday.

“This pandemic has already taken more than 3,600 lives in Michigan and many more around the world,” she said in a statement. “The primary goal of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order has always been to protect human life.”

