Workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic without a college degree would get free college or a technical certificate under a program proposed Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The program, Future for Frontliners, is being touted as the first of its kind in the nation as front-line workers provide essential services while most other state residents stay at home to help mitigate the spread of the virus. In a news release, Whitmer said the idea was inspired by the GI Bill — the federal government’s educational support of soldiers returning from World War II.

The program is aimed at adults over 25 without college degrees and working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as employees in hospitals, nursing homes, grocery stores, public safety, sanitation, and the delivery and manufacturing of personal protection equipment.

“The Futures for Frontliners program is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to those who have risked their lives on the front lines of this crisis," said Whitmer. “I want to assure all of our workers we will never forget those of you who stepped up and sacrificed their own health during this crisis.You’re the reason we’re going to get through this."

It was not immediately clear how much the program would cost or when it might begin. The governor, in announcing the program, said she would work with the bipartisan legislative coalition that helped pass Michigan Reconnect Program last month, the program to offer adults over 25 without college degrees tuition-free access to community college.

The Future for Frontliners program will ensure tuition-free opportunities in community colleges for essential workers to earn a technical certificate, associate or bachelor’s degree.

At the same time, the program will help Whitmer reach a goal she set to increase the number of working-age adults in Michigan with a technical certificate or college degree from 45% to 60% by 2030.

